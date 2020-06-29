You are here

Khloe Kardashian dazzles in Yousef Al-Jasmi gown for her birthday 

Kardashian shared a few pictures of herself championing Yousef Al-Jasmi’s design. (Instagram)
DUBAI: US reality TV star Khole Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday this week and she glittered in a golden gown by Kuwaiti designer to the stars Yousef Al-Jasmi.

The mother of one teased with behind-the-scenes snaps of her birthday bash on her Instagram stories.

Her pink-themed celebration had everything anyone would need to escape quarantine.




The star had massive balloons –spelling her nickname “Koko.” (Instagram/@khloekardashian)

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had massive balloons –spelling her nickname “Koko” – and colorful flower bouquets decorating her house.

It is still not a party without some treats and fun activities. In Kardashian style, the celebration had delicious desserts, which featured some of the birthday girl’s most liked pictures, laid against a dreamy setup.

The treats were not the only thing that had Kardashian’s pictures on, but the celebration had an inflatable slide and pillows that featured the star’s head. 




The celebration had an inflatable slide and pillows that featured the star’s head. (Instagram/@worldwidesavas)

In honor of her special day, the party had her two-year-old daughter True and many members of her famous family, as well as her ex-partner Tristan Thompson — who shared a touching tribute to the Kardashian ahead of the celebrations.

By the end of the festivities, the Good American founder got into a playful fight with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, in which Jenner was seen wearing a hoodie that says on its back “Happy Birthday Koko.”

Jenner shared the clips on her Instagram writing: “They didn’t want us to go home.”

After the celebration, Kardashian shared a few pictures of herself championing Al-Jasmi’s design. She wore a sparkling mid-length dress. 

“Birthday Glam. Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics,” she teased her 155 million Instagram followers. 

It is not the first time the Kardashian clan have dazzled in Al-Jasmi’s creations. 

In April 2019, the family celebrated eldest sister Kourtney’s 40th birthday and Khloe collaborated with the designer. 

Khloe and her stylist Janelle Miller worked with the designer, known for his extensive use of Swarovski crystals, to create a dazzling column dress with a high collar and matching headpiece.

And he seems to have fans across the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner has been spotted in Al-Jasmi’s creations on numerous occasions.

DJ Khaled's barber wears protective gear while giving him a haircut at home

DUBAI: US-Palestinian music producer DJ Khaled went viral last week for wearing a full hazmat suit to go to the dentist for a root canal, and it appears that the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker is continuing to take extreme precautions in order to protect himself and others from the coronavirus. 

This week, the father-of-two posted a picture of himself getting an at-home haircut on Instagram. To ensure his safety, his barber was wearing a full protective suit, along with a face mask, shield and gloves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New norm

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

“New norm,” the 44-year-old captioned the photograph of the makeshift barbershop.

The post comes shortly after the Grammy award winner was called out by social media users for his scruffy quarantine hair and beard.

The “I’m the One” producer promised fans and critics he will “figure it out soon” — even if that means his barber has to wear a “space suit” to ensure proper social distancing amid the crisis.

“THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH! I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol. Quarantine alert. I’m get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned! (sic)” the star wrote alongside a side-by-side comparison of his signature, clean-shaven beard and his current one. “I NEED MY BEARD OIL ! Lol ! (sic)”

Despite self-isolating at home, the Miami-based artist did his part to help the community by donating medical supplies  to frontline health workers, along with his wife, Nicole Tuck.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Play wit it if you wantI got kids I don’t play games First day out the crib in 3 and half months

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Topics: DJ Khaled

