You are here

  • Home
  • Crowd heckles Italy’s far-right leader Salvini

Crowd heckles Italy’s far-right leader Salvini

1 / 2
Matteo Salvini visits Mondragone, the scene of tensions between some residents and foreign workers, some of whom have been infected by COVID-19, north of Naples, June 29, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 2
Matteo Salvini takes a selfie during a visit to a village near Naples, after more than 40 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a residential complex, Mondragone, Italy, June 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6agv9

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Crowd heckles Italy’s far-right leader Salvini

  • Salvini, as he tried to continue his speech from behind a police line, was forced to dodge eggs and water thrown from the crowd
  • Around 700 foreign workers, most of them Bulgarian farm laborers, are squatting a group of five buildings in Mondragone
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

MONDRAGONE, Italy: An angry crowd greeted Italy’s far-right leader Matteo Salvini during a visit to a town in the Naples region Monday, with some heckling and pelting him with eggs and water.
The confrontation took place when Salvini visited a neighborhood of Mondragone, the scene of tensions last week between some residents and foreign workers, some of whom have been infected by the coronavirus.
When Salvini arrived an hour later than scheduled there was a hostile crowd waiting for him, many of them shouting insults.
Salvini, wearing a face mask in the colors of the Italian flag, quickly lowered it to begin his speech, but could scarcely be heard over the heckling.
“Salvini is worse than the Covid,” some shouted, with others calling him a “jackal” or a “clown” and telling him to leave.
Salvini, as he tried to continue his speech from behind a police line, was forced to dodge eggs and water thrown from the crowd.
In brief comments to television crews at the scene, he denounced what he said were agitators who had come in from outside,
“We have to guarantee the rights of Italians, and expel foreigners without papers,” he told AFPTV.
“We need to invest more in the Naples region, in resources and in the forces of order,” he added.
He left the scene after half an hour, but promised to return at a later date.
Last Friday, riot police had to be sent to the town to restore order.
Around 700 foreign workers, most of them Bulgarian farm laborers, are squatting a group of five buildings there.
They have been under lockdown for a week after 43 people among them tested positive for the coronavirus, while medical staff carry out tests throughout the neighborhood.
But last Thursday, several dozen people broke the quarantine to stage a protest march in the town, leading to scuffles with local people who threw stones at them.
Television footage also showed several vehicles belonging to Bulgarians damaged, their windscreens smashed and the Bulgarian registered plates taken as trophies.
Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party, served as interior minister and deputy prime minister in the last coalition government, pursuing hard-line policies that were hostile to immigrants.
With the collapse of that administration last year and the coronavirus crisis this year his profile — and his standing in the opinion polls — has fallen.

Topics: Italy Mondragone Matteo Salvini

Related

Offbeat
Italy’s Salvini drops Nutella due to Turkish ingredients
World
German rescue captain to sue Italy’s Salvini over migrant comments

Macron slams Turkey’s ‘criminal responsibility’ in Libya

Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Macron slams Turkey’s ‘criminal responsibility’ in Libya

  • Emmanuel Macron: I think this is a historic and criminal responsibility for someone who claims to be member of NATO
  • The Ankara-Paris strains soared further this month when France denounced an “extremely aggressive” intervention by Turkish ships against a French navy vessel
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
AFP

MESEBERG, Germany: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accused fellow NATO member Turkey of “criminal responsibility” over its involvement in the Libyan conflict, in an escalating row with Ankara.
Turkey has increased its military presence “and massively re-imported extremist fighters from Syria” even after foreign powers agreed earlier this year to end their meddling and respect a UN arms embargo, Macron told reporters.
“I think this is a historic and criminal responsibility for someone who claims to be a member of NATO,” Macron said after holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Meseberg castle near Berlin.
Turkey’s conduct in Libya is “unacceptable to us,” Macron said, adding that the moment had come for Ankara to “urgently clarify” its stance.
Ankara supports Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in the conflict against rebel strongman Khalifa Haftar.
France is suspected by analysts of backing Haftar alongside Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, but insists it is neutral in the conflict.
Oil-rich Libya was thrown into chaos after veteran dictator Muammar Qaddafi was ousted in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
Rival administrations and militias have been vying for power ever since, increasingly drawing in foreign countries and threatening the region’s stability.
Macron last Monday accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government of playing a “dangerous game” in the north African country that could no longer be tolerated.
Turkey fired back the following day, saying it was “actually France which is playing a dangerous game in Libya” by supporting military leader Haftar in his campaign to take Tripoli.
Tensions have risen over the last year between Macron and Erdogan, notably when the French leader said the lack of NATO response to a unilateral Turkish operation in northern Syria showed the alliance was undergoing “brain death.”
The Ankara-Paris strains soared further this month when France denounced an “extremely aggressive” intervention by Turkish ships against a French navy vessel participating in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean, a claim Ankara dismissed as “groundless.”

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Turkey NATO

Related

World
France’s Macron says Turkey playing ‘dangerous game’ in Libya
World
NATO probing France-Turkey naval incident: Stoltenberg

Latest updates

Crowd heckles Italy’s far-right leader Salvini
Saudi Arabia, Nigeria review OPEC+ agreement
Bahrain to pay 50% of wages for private firms hit by coronavirus
Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter emirate
Israeli annexation plan an ‘existential threat’ to Palestinian people: PM Shtayyeh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.