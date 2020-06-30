Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire following deal with Coty Inc.

DUBAI: Just a few weeks after Kylie Jenner and Kanye West topped the annual Forbes list of the highest paid celebrities, Kim Kardashian West is now reportedly a billionaire.

The reality TV star, who is the brainchild of brands KKW Beauty, KKW fragrance and SKIMS shapewear, sold a stake in her beauty label to Coty, a beauty conglomerate, for $200 million, in a deal that values Kardashian’s three-year-old business at $1 billion.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the most influential beauty icons to the Coty family: @kimkardashian West!” the company wrote on Instagram Monday.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

Kanye West, father of her four children, took to Twitter to congratulate his wife. “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he wrote to his 29.2 million followers.

“You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”