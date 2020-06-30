You are here

Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire following deal with Coty Inc.

The reality TV star is the brainchild of brands KKW Beauty, KKW fragrance and SKIMS shapewear. (AFP)
DUBAI: Just a few weeks after Kylie Jenner and Kanye West topped the annual Forbes list of the highest paid celebrities, Kim Kardashian West is now reportedly a billionaire. 

The reality TV star, who is the brainchild of brands KKW Beauty, KKW fragrance and SKIMS shapewear, sold a stake in her beauty label to Coty, a beauty conglomerate, for $200 million, in a deal that values Kardashian’s three-year-old business at $1 billion.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the most influential beauty icons to the Coty family: @kimkardashian West!” the company wrote on Instagram Monday.

Kanye West, father of her four children, took to Twitter to congratulate his wife. “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he wrote to his 29.2 million followers.

“You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”

El-Gouna Film Festival announces new dates for its 4th edition 

DUBAI: The El-Gouna Film Festival has been pushed back one month and will now run from Oct. 23- Oct.31, organizers announced this week.

This decision was made in line with the global health and safety measures amid the coronavirus crisis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay Dreaming! Responding to the challenging circumstances that all international film festivals are facing, with the intention to support the industry in the tough times and deliver a safe festival experience to its guests... #GFF20 dates have been postponed a month later than initially planned, the 4th edition will now run from Oct. 23 to 31, 2020 in @elgounaredsea ; following the global health and safety measures. More details to be announced soon. Stay Tuned and #StayDreaming تحسبا للظروف الصعبة التي تواجهها المهرجانات السينمائية العالمية، و لغرض الإستمرار في دعم الصناعة وإقامة دورة آمنة وناجحة من أجل ضيوفنا وجماهيرنا الأعزاء، قرر مهرجان الجونة السينمائي أن يعدل مواعيد إقامة دورته الرابعة، لتصبح في الفترة ما بين 23 - 31 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2020 في مدينة الجونة. تابعونا لمزيد من التفاصيل.

A post shared by El Gouna Film Festival (@elgounafilmfestivalofficial) on

“Several film festivals have been impacted by the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and their return to the scene will send a positive signal that the world is on its way to normalcy,” festival director Intishal Al-Timimi said in a released statement.

Bushra Rozza is the co-founder of the festival. (AFP)

Egyptian actress Bushra Rozza, who is also the co-founder of the festival, said the organizers are constantly looking at how they “may adapt to the current situation and continue to play their roles in developing the industry regionally and internationally.”

