RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded 50 new deaths and 4,387 new cases from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, its health ministry reported.

It also reported 3,648 new recoveries, bringing the total number of those who recovered from the virus in the kingdom to 130, 766.

The new cases increase the total number of COVID-19 cases in the kingdom to 190,823.

The virus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia has reached 1,649.