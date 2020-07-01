You are here

  • Home
  • Japan extends $464 million loan for Philippines COVID-19 response

Japan extends $464 million loan for Philippines COVID-19 response

Philippines is the first recipient of the highly concessional COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan designed by the Japan. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxdk7

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Japan extends $464 million loan for Philippines COVID-19 response

  • Philippines first recipient of the highly concessional COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan designed by the Japan
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Japan will extend a $464 million loan to the Philippine government to help its emergency measures to fight its coronavirus outbreak, its embassy said on Wednesday, in the first loan of its kind for Japan.
With 37,514 cases of the coronavirus and 1,266 deaths, the Philippines has the fourth-highest infection numbers in East Asia, more than half of which have come in the past 30 days as restrictions were eased to rescue a flagging economy.
The Philippines is the first recipient of the highly concessional COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan designed by the Japan to help ease the global health crisis.
The loan, which is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), adds to a $18 million Japanese grant aimed at providing Philippine hospitals and institutions with advanced medical equipment.
The Philippine government has raised $4.83 billion in concessional loans for its COVID-19 response from the ADB, World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the Agence Française de Développement, according to finance ministry.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines Japan

Related

World
Philippines extends coronavirus lockdown in central city
Special
World
China ‘to prioritize Philippines for virus vaccine’

Philippines extends coronavirus lockdown in central city

Updated 01 July 2020
AP

Philippines extends coronavirus lockdown in central city

  • ‘Cebu is now the hot spot for COVID. Why? Many of you did not follow. So, don’t get mad at me’
Updated 01 July 2020
AP

MANILA: The Philippine president has retained a strict lockdown in a central city he described as a new coronavirus hot spot, while the capital and the rest of the country were placed in lighter quarantines.
President Rodrigo Duterte made the announcement Tuesday night on TV, further stretching three-month lockdowns and quarantines that officials call successful but his critics describe as ridden with failures and confusion.
The Philippines has among the most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia with more than 37,500 people infected, including 1,266 who have died.
Duterte blamed Cebu city, which will remain under a lockdown up to July 15, for many violations of the rules that led to infection spikes.
“Cebu is now the hot spot for COVID. Why? Many of you did not follow. So, don’t get mad at me,” he said.
The Philippines shut down most businesses in March but has reopened the economy recently as unemployment soared and massive government funds dwindled for cash and food aid for the poor.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Related

Special
World
Philippines braces for baby boom due to lockdown
Special
World
Philippines to repatriate OFWs from Saudi Arabia amid COVID-19 pandemic

Latest updates

Japan extends $464 million loan for Philippines COVID-19 response
New London-based modest label aims to diversify fashion industry
Lebanon extends COVID-19 measures until August amid infection surge
UAE’s BPGIC says limited impact from coronavirus on oil storage facilities
Reel Cinemas to launch a drive-in cinema in Abu Dhabi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.