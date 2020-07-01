US, Saudi Arabia aim to extend UN arms embargo on Iran

LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington has the ‘unambiguous right’ to ensure that this arms embargo stays in place against Iran

Pompeo said the US aim to extend the UN arms embargo on Tehran is not for a short period of time.

Saudi Arabia's representative to the United Nations, Abdullah Al-Moallami, said on Wednesday that Iran should not be given an opportunity to carry out more destructive behaviors.

"We expect the Security Council to extend the decision to ban arms from Iran," he told a news conference

He also said the Iranians continue to undermine what the US is trying to achieve for peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Pompeo urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque and said Istanbul’s celebrated former cathedral should remain open to all.

“We urge the government of Turkey to continue to maintain the Hagia Sophia as a museum, as an exemplar of its commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history that contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and to ensure it remains accessible to all,” Pompeo said.