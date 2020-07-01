US, Saudi Arabia aim to extend UN arms embargo on Iran

You are here

LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington has the ‘unambiguous right’ to ensure that this arms embargo stays in place against Iran
Pompeo said the US aim to extend the UN arms embargo on Tehran is not for a short period of time.

Saudi Arabia's representative to the United Nations, Abdullah Al-Moallami, said on Wednesday that Iran should not be given an opportunity to carry out more destructive behaviors.
"We expect the Security Council to extend the decision to ban arms from Iran," he told a news conference
He also said the Iranians continue to undermine what the US is trying to achieve for peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Pompeo urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque and said Istanbul’s celebrated former cathedral should remain open to all.
“We urge the government of Turkey to continue to maintain the Hagia Sophia as a museum, as an exemplar of its commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history that contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and to ensure it remains accessible to all,” Pompeo said.

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates authorities on Wednesday said residents and citizens were not yet allowed to travel abroad for tourism and leisure purposes and all travel abroad needed a permit, as part of restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the new coronavirus.
A spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said travel abroad is only allowed currently for study, medical treatment, diplomatic missions, business and residents who want to visit or return to their home countries.
“Essential travel is permitted ... but will be assessed on a case by case basis according to risk levels,” Saif Al-Dhaheri told a virtual news conference.
He said these were “indicative” guidelines set at a national level and local authorities would announce additional procedures.
The UAE said two weeks ago that citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from June 23 under conditions that were to be announced.
Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE federation, has said it will allow foreign visitors to fly in from July 7, but the other emirates have not announced a similar measure.
The UAE halted all passenger flights in March and banned foreign citizens from entering the Gulf Arab state except those holding UAE residency, who required UAE government approval before returning.
Limited outbound repatriation flights have been operating to certain countries.
The UAE has recorded 49,069 cases of the new coronavirus and 316 deaths.

