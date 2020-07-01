West Bank under lockdown as virus numbers soar

You are here

Palestinian farmers work on their land in the village of Khirbet Zakariah, across Israel's Gusg Etzion settlements bloc (background), south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on July 1, 2020. (AFP)
  • Starting from Friday morning, all governorates of the West Bank will be closed for a period of five days
  • Most infections were traceable to Palestinians working in Israel or Arab Israeli visitors to the West Bank
RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday announced a five-day lockdown across the West Bank after total confirmed coronavirus infections in the territory more than doubled following the easing of previous restrictions.
"Starting from Friday morning, all governorates of the West Bank... will be closed for a period of five days," government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said, adding that pharmacies, bakeries and supermarkets were exempt.
The latest data from the Palestinian ministry of health said that as of Wednesday morning, a total of 2,636 people had tested positive for COVID-10 since the illness was first recorded in the West Bank, compared with just 1,256 a week ago.
Last week, after the easing of a previous coronavirus lockdown in late May, Palestinian health minister Mai Al-Kaila said the territory had entered a second wave of infections "more dangerous than the first".
Most infections were traceable to Palestinians working in Israel or Arab Israeli visitors to the West Bank, Kaila said.
There have been seven deaths from the virus in the territory.
Israel has also recorded a surge, with 25,547 confirmed cases on Wednesday morning, up around 15 percent from a week earlier.
The Palestinian Authority imposed a full West Bank lockdown after the first coronavirus cases were identified on 5 March, lifting it at the end of May.
A public health state of emergency was reimposed for 30 days from early June.
Bethlehem was closed from Monday morning after a major spike in COVID-19 infections.
The cities of Hebron and Nablus were also already under lockdown.
Tens of thousands of West Bank Palestinians travel to work in Israel as day labourers and Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has urged them to self-isolate for 14 days.
Those who are temporarily staying in Israel have been asked not to return home for the time being.
Arab Israelis - descendents of Palestinians who remained on their land after the creation of Israel in 1948 - have also been asked to avoid visiting.

Egypt court sentences one monk to death, another to life for abbot’s killing

  • Bishop Epiphanius was found with a bleeding head wound after being bludgeoned to death in July 2018
CAIRO: An Egyptian court upheld a death sentence for one Coptic monk and life in prison for another over the killing of the abbot of a desert monastery in 2018, a judicial source said.
In a case that shocked the Middle East’s largest religious minority, Bishop Epiphanius was found with a bleeding head wound after being bludgeoned to death in July 2018.
Epiphanius was the abbot of the Saint Macarius monastery in the plains of Wadi Al-Natrun, northwest of the capital Cairo.
Prosecutors said one of the monks, Isaiah, confessed to beating the cleric with a metal bar as the second monk, Philotheos, kept watch.
Authorities blamed the killing on unspecified “differences” between the bishop and the two monks.
Isaiah, whose original name is Wael Saad Tawadros, was later defrocked.
An earlier sentence passed down in April 2019 condemned them both to death.
It was later referred to Egypt’s Grand Mufti, the country’s top theological authority, who is required by law to give his legally non-binding opinion in cases of capital punishment.
Wednesday’s verdict, which cannot be appealed after the Cassation Court upheld it, reduced the sentence for Philotheos to life in prison.
The court said in last year’s ruling the defendants had carried out “one of the greatest crimes,” according to a court official.
“(Their) status as monks did not stop them from carrying out this crime, the place of the crime did not deter them, and they did not care about the advanced age of the victim or his religious status,” it said.
In the wake of the bishop’s killing, Egypt’s Coptic Church placed a one-year moratorium on accepting new monks.
It also banned monks from social media, tightened financial controls and refocused attention on spiritual life.
Coptic Christians make up about 10-15 percent of Egypt’s predominantly Sunni Muslim population of over 100 million.
The country’s vast desert are home to some of Christianity’s oldest monasteries.

