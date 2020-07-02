You are here

  • Home
  • UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries, Daily Telegraph says

UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries, Daily Telegraph says

Members British Airways flight crew wear protective facemasks as they arrive at Terminal 5 at Heathrow airport. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zkjnv

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries, Daily Telegraph says

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end the quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, The Daily Telegraph reported.
The newspaper said the UK would shortly lift a ban on non-essential travel to nearly all EU destinations, the British territories including Bermuda and Gibraltar, and Turkey, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

World
UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers
World
UK PM Johnson tells Israel: do not annex parts of the occupied West Bank

India coronavirus count tops 600,000 amid recent surge

Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
AP

India coronavirus count tops 600,000 amid recent surge

  • India’s virus tally stood at 604,641 infections, with 100,000 of those infections reported in the past four days
  • Many industries and businesses have reopened across the country, and Indians have cautiously returned to the streets
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
AP
NEW DELHI: The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in India has topped 600,000, with health authorities reporting 19,148 new cases in the past 24 hours.
As of Thursday, India’s virus tally stood at 604,641 infections, with 100,000 of those infections reported in the past four days.
India’s Health Ministry said the death toll from the virus was now 17,834 people.
The worst hit three states, including those home to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi, account for more than 60 percent of the country’s cases.
Despite the surge in infections, the western beach of state of Goa, a popular backpacking destination, opened for tourism on Thursday with the state government allowing 250 hotels to reopen after more than three months. Tourists will either have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates or get tested on arrival.
The state has so far reported 1,387 positive cases with four deaths.
Many industries and businesses have reopened across the country, and Indians have cautiously returned to the streets. Schools remain closed.

Latest updates

India coronavirus count tops 600,000 amid recent surge
Formula One season starts amid shadow of Black Lives Matter movement
Jennifer Gates opens up about her relationship with Egyptian fiancé 
Australia considering ‘safe haven’ offer to Hong Kongers
UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries, Daily Telegraph says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.