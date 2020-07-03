WTO needs urgent reform, says Saudi trade group

You are here

Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The World Trade Organization (WTO) requires urgent reform in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Think20 (T20) engagement group.
To develop a plan for enhancing the role of the WTO, the T20 took part in the G20 presidency meeting in Saudi Arabia for the Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) to serve as a forum for trade negotiations.
Eight recommendations were provided to address issues concerning global trade and enhance the role of the WTO in the international community.
As one of the T20 working groups, TIWG focuses on goods and services, trade policies and socially just, environmentally friendly investment policies that benefit both developed and developing countries.
TIWG also focuses on mitigating the negative effects of globalization to achieve sustainability, balance and inclusive development.
In recent months, the WTO has faced further challenges and growing woes. The appellate body, which arbitrates trade disputes among member countries, must now work on drafting broader trade deals which cover pressing issues related to the pandemic.
Dr. Said Al-Shaikh, lead co-chair of TIWG, stressed the importance of reform.
“There is a better structure than the WTO for international trade. Despite current challenges, the WTO contributed a lot to the global trade agenda, eliminating barriers and establishing regulations to facilitate trade and investment,” he said.
He added that these are challenging times for the WTO — challenges that cannot be ignored and require proper means to solve and prevent a global recession.
“To avert the current global recession, the multilateral, rules-based trading system needs to become more resilient. Therefore, for the WTO to realize its potential, it now needs the collective political commitment of G20 leaders, whose economies account for the critical mass of world trade. G20 members could serve as a facilitating platform to revive the multilateral trading system,” he said.
The recommendations presented by the T20 include providing a mechanism to settle disputes surrounding subsidy issues and activating the organization’s oversight and operational role, increasing the consistency and transparency in trade barriers, addressing the transition to digital trade and developing solutions to dispute resolution mechanisms in the WTO.
The results of the TIWG meeting will help support G20 leaders and trade ministers in shaping the future of the WTO, and combating the economic effects of the pandemic on trade and investment.
In recent decades the WTO has tried to keep pace with developments in the world economy by concluding large multilateral rounds of reciprocal concessions.
However, according to Al-Shaikh, the last decade has seen a failure of the WTO to accommodate economies at different levels of development.
“Current events show that there has never been a greater need for an institution other than the WTO. To overcome the stalemate in the multilateral system, there has been a shift to a more flexible and plurilateral approach, led by the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), including the largest two economies,” he said.
The lead co-chair added that, given the huge challenges in dispute settlement, a resolution to the trade body’s issue is unlikely any time soon. Despite this, he remains hopeful.
“The EU, Canada and a number of other WTO members appear to have come to the same conclusion, as they set up a so-called interim appeal arbitration mechanism among willing member states as a contingency measure,” said Al-Shaikh.
He said the mechanism suggests that there is a shift away from the rules-based trading system, and a reversion to the negotiation-based model that existed before the conclusion of the Uruguay Round (trade negotiations that were conducted between 1986-1994 that resulted in most of the WTO agreements as part of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade framework that embraced 123 countries as “contracting parties”).

New COVID-19 protocols aimed at spurring commercial activity in Saudi Arabia

Updated 03 July 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

New COVID-19 protocols aimed at spurring commercial activity in Saudi Arabia

  • Workplaces must ensure the infection is not spread through examination and isolation of employees
Updated 03 July 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has issued a list of COVID-19 precautionary regulations for commercial establishments to follow now that they can resume services.
The long list covers a broad range of businesses and entities such as driving schools, education academies, tailors, wedding halls, daycare centers, spas, mosques, flights, public transport, cafes and restaurants, among others.
Wedding halls have resumed activities on the condition that guest numbers are capped at 50 and for them to wear face masks for the duration of the celebrations, sparking jokes on social media as Saudis posted videos and memes of the dress fabric matching the face masks. Wedding protocols also include single-use cups and utensils and limiting the celebration to no more than five hours.
Dareen Abdullah, who is 28 and lives in Jeddah, regarded the precautions as a necessity.
“I come from a big family, which literally means there are at least three family unions a year,” she told Arab News.
“I will eventually be going to one, without a doubt, but I’m not sure if they’ll continue to be on a large scale as compared to before the pandemic.”
She saw the memes and thought they were funny, but said that the government was trusting people to be responsible as they returned to some sort of normality.
“It’s now our job to do so cautiously, and not toss the efforts of medical workers risking their lives every day down the drain.”
Several businesses share health recommendations, such as ensuring a safe distance of 1.5 meters between people by highlighting stickers on the ground, providing hand sanitizers within view for customers and employees, disinfecting the area a minimum of twice a day, and checking the temperature of visitors and workers, while not allowing entry to anyone with a temperature of more than 38° C.
The ministry has also recommended making a room available to hold any people suspected to have COVID-19, ensuring the availability of e-payment methods, and capping the number of individuals allowed in an enclosed space in facilities like public bathrooms and waiting rooms.
Office spaces and academic institutes have been instructed to disable their clocking-in systems for the time being, cut back on paperwork and pivot toward electronic documentation to avoid spreading the virus. A monitoring body should be appointed to eliminate social gatherings around cubicles, parking areas and waiting rooms.
Children below the age of seven are not allowed into gyms, beauty salons, barber shops and tailors’ workshops. Tailors have also been instructed to avoid physical contact with customers when taking their measurements.
Beauty and barbers’ salons are expected to change equipment after every customer, and disinfect the seating area before taking on another client. Spas have received strict protocols due to the nature of their service. A masseuse or someone giving a Moroccan bath in these establishments needs to use single-use tools with towels, loofahs and soap.
They must ensure that the products used, such as lotions and oil, are in a container, if not disposed of or replaced after every customer. They also need to be fully equipped with protective gear, wearing masks, gloves, a face protector or goggles, as well as their professional uniform.
Customers must also be checked in one at a time, and the spa worker needs to seat people at different spots than ones previously occupied. It is also preferable to air out sauna rooms and bathhouses after each customer to allow ventilation.
“Honestly, with all of these regulations, I don’t think many salons will offer the services for the time being, nor will customers feel safe going for them,” Hana Al-Saiari, a 26-year-old massage fan from Jeddah, told Arab News.
“I think that without such strict measures, COVID-19 would spread a lot faster. It’s why we have maintained considerably low losses this far.”
Restaurants and cafes were given recommendations to use electronic menus, or share QR-coded ones with customers, and have single-use utensils. Jana Baleegh, a 19-year-old college student, shared her post-lockdown dining experience. “We went to Le Concheur and they immediately took our temperatures,” she told Arab News.
“Tables were separated by one meter. The place offers QR-coded menus that can be scanned from a plastic menu sign on the table. They also offered us a choice, if we would rather drink in paper cups or regular mugs for our coffee.”
She said that the experience helped make her feel safer returning to the restaurant because of how employees were treating customers.
“I am more likely to not visit a restaurant if they serve food on regular plates. I have no idea if the person who ate before me was virus-free, and if they’ve been cleaned properly.”
The ministry gave instructions that ought to be followed when there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case in any establishment. Authorities must be contacted immediately.
The workplace must ensure the infection is not spread through examination and isolation of the employee, and the infected individual’s workplace is to be disinfected.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry labs pass disease proficiency tests
Saudi Arabia
Businesses to benefit from Saudi royal decree extending economic-relief initiatives

