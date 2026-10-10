DUBAI: Sportswear brand On has become something of a status symbol in the Gulf, with its unique outsoles acting as an immediate identifier of an in-the-know Khaleeji wherever in the world they may be.

That popularity is not lost on co-founder David Allemann, who helped launch the Swiss sportswear brand in 2010 before spearheading its foray into the Gulf with its first brand store in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

On is now set to open its first boutique in the UAE this month, with Allemann telling Arab News: “Choosing Saudi Arabia for our first-ever GCC retail space was a deliberate decision, rooted in the region’s incredible momentum … now, we feel ready to open our own retail doors in Dubai, where we have already built a significant community and presence through our wholesale part.”

The brand previously announced plans to open eight more locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council area, where Allemann says the wearers appreciate “the intersection of Swiss engineering and premium design.”





“We create footwear that bridges the gap between active sports and lifestyle,” he said, referring to the brand’s patented CloudTec mechanical cushioning system, which uses visually identifiable hollow pods along the outsole.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a much-reported-on boom in the athleisure market, with homegrown alternatives to international brands offering Gulf-tested apparel and footwear.

A small but growing clutch of sportswear brands in the Middle East — from UAE-born Squatwolf to Saudi label Kayanee — are developing apparel specifically for the region’s hot and humid climate, but despite On’s Swiss headquarters, international climates and workout conditions are still taken into account, says Allemann.

The brand is known for technologies like On SenseTec — a specialized soft fabric engineered to maximize breathability while optimizing moisture-wicking — and LightSpray, a manufacturing innovation that engineers a shoe upper using a single robotic arm.

“As we scale globally, we will continue to invest heavily in specialized textile testing and international climate needs to ensure every mover feels nothing but absolute comfort and focus,” Allemann said, adding the brand had become synonymous with running and was now looking to “establish ourselves as highly credible challengers (in) tennis, training, and outdoor verticals.”