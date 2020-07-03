You are here

France to launch inquiry into ex-PM, ministers over coronavirus

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe gives a speech during the handover ceremony at the Matignon Hotel in Paris on July 3, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

France to launch inquiry into ex-PM, ministers over coronavirus

PARIS: A French court is opening an inquiry into former prime minister Edouard Philippe and two other ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis, a prosecutor said Friday.
The inquiry, which is being opened after nine complaints filed against the ministers were deemed admissible, will be led by the Law Court of the Republic (CJR), which deals with claims of ministerial misconduct, said senior public prosecutor Francois Molins.
Along with Philippe, who was replaced Friday, the ministers under investigation are former health minister Agnes Buzyn, who stepped down in February, and her successor Olivier Veran, he said.

WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks

WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks

  • WHO officials defended their response to the virus that emerged in China last year
  • Ryan said what he regretted was that global supply chains had broken, depriving medical staff of protective equipment
GENEVA/LONDON: The World Health Organization (WHO) should soon get results from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.
“Nearly 5,500 patients in 39 countries have so far been recruited into the Solidarity trial,” he told a news briefing, referring to clinical studies the UN agency is conducting.
“We expect interim results within the next two weeks.”
The Solidarity Trial started out in five parts looking at possible treatment approaches to COVID-19: standard care; remdesivir; the anti-malaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump, hydroxychloroquine; the HIV drugs lopinavir/ritonavir; and lopanivir/ritonavir combined with interferon.
Earlier this month, it stopped the arm testing hydroxychloroquine, after studies indicated it showed no benefit in those who have the disease, but more work is still needed to see whether it may be effective as a preventative medicine.
Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies program, said it would be unwise to predict when a vaccine could be ready against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed more than half a million people.
While a vaccine candidate might show its effectiveness by year’s end, the question was how soon it could be mass produced, he told the UN journalists’ association ACANU in Geneva.
There is no proven vaccine against the disease now, while 18 potential candidates are being tested on humans.
WHO officials defended their response to the virus that emerged in China last year, saying they had been driven by the science as it developed. Ryan said what he regretted was that global supply chains had broken, depriving medical staff of protective equipment.
“I regret that there wasn’t fair, accessible access to COVID tools. I regret that some countries had more than others, and I regret that front-line workers died because of (that),” he said.
He urged countries to get on with identifying new clusters of cases, tracking down infected people and isolating them to help break the transmission chain.
“People who sit around coffee tables and speculate and talk (about transmission) don’t achieve anything. People who go after the virus achieve things,” he said.

