Greek expectations modest as tourists trickle back

Greek island resorts are slowly welcoming back tourists after months of closure due to the coronavirus disease, with only a few months of holiday season left. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Greeks are optimistic something can be recovered from the season, banking on the record of Greek authorities in keeping a lid on the outbreak by locking down early
RHODES: Shops shuttered and streets abandoned, the island of Rhodes is pinning its hopes on a trickle of tourists to salvage a holiday season decimated by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

One of Greece’s busiest resort islands, the cobbled streets of the imposing medieval city of Rhodes town were empty this week. At this rate, only a few hotels will open this year, locals say.
“We have never experienced anything like this, not at least for the past 50 to 60 years,” said Manolis Markopoulos, head of the hoteliers association in Rhodes.
Greece opened its regional airports, including in Rhodes, to travelers this week.
At present, only about 20 percent of hotels are open, and the next two weeks will be an important gauge of how the season will perform, Markopoulos said.
“If we show 20-25 percent compared to performance last year that would be a happy outcome,” he said.

Greece’s tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its economic output and employs 700,000 people.

The picture on nearby Kos was similar, with rows of empty sunloungers distanced to meet rules.
Greeks are optimistic something can be recovered from the season, banking on the record of Greek authorities in keeping a lid on the outbreak by locking down early. It has recorded fewer than 3,500 cases of COVID-19 and 192 deaths.
“It might just be time for Greece to reap returns from its excellent performance in managing the pandemic,” said Konstantina Svinou, head of the Kos hotels association.
Others just want to keep their heads above water. Greece’s tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its economic output and employs 700,000 people.
“We want to believe that even with 30-40 percent occupancy that we will meet some fixed expenses, that staff can get their salaries and pay social insurance to be able to get the unemployment benefit in the winter,” said Hasan Hadji Suleyman, a bar and restaurant owner in Kos.

Luckin Coffee sticks by chairman despite scandal over fake sales

AFP

  • Luckin suspended trading on June 29 and will be delisted from the Nasdaq by the end of next week.
BEIJING: Embattled coffee chain Luckin Coffee has decided against ousting its founder and chairman, despite an internal investigation concluding that last year’s revenue included millions of dollars in fake sales.

The massive financial scandal has already cost the company two top executives, caused shares to plummet more than 70 percent and put its billionaire founder Charles Zhengyao Lu in the line of fire — and will see it delisted from the Nasdaq in New York.

But the directors decided Lu would remain chairman, the company said, a day after an internal probe found its 2019 net revenue was inflated by 2.12 billion yuan ($311 million).

A proposal to oust Lu failed to get the necessary two-thirds majority vote on Thursday, Luckin said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s shares went into freefall after it revealed in April that a top officer may have faked billions of yuan worth of sales.

The chain has since fired CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian and chief operating officer Liu Jian.

On Wednesday, Luckin said in a separate filing that a special committee investigation had found the fabrication of sales traced back as early as April last year.

Apart from the inflated revenue, Luckin’s 2019 costs and expenses were also found to be inflated by 1.34 billion yuan.

The committee’s recommendations — which led to Qian and Liu’s removals — brought about a proposal to oust Lu as well.

While it eventually failed to garner enough support to remove Lu, the board earlier announced its decision to fire another 12 employees involved in the fake transactions.

Luckin suspended trading on June 29 and will be delisted from the Nasdaq by the end of next week, having been asked to do so by the exchange.

The chain launched in 2017 and raised $561 million in its initial public offering less than two years later, with plans to dethrone Starbucks in China via an aggressive growth strategy, enticing customers with an app-based purchasing model that prioritized takeaway and delivery options, and generous mobile coupons.

By the end of 2019, the Xiamen-headquartered firm’s 4,500 outlets in mainland China had already surpassed Starbucks’ local footprint, and investors touted the company’s potential to go global. 

The scandal has dealt a blow to US-listed Chinese firms, who find themselves under increased scrutiny as tensions flare between the two superpowers.

Lu must still face a vote of confidence by shareholders on Sunday at an extraordinary general meeting.

