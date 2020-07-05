You are here

  • Home
  • Shell boss weighs up moving headquarters to Britain

Shell boss weighs up moving headquarters to Britain

Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden’s hint about a possible switch of headquarters comes as the oil giant looks to simplify its dual structure. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/58mg4

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Shell boss weighs up moving headquarters to Britain

  • Shell has consistently lobbied against the dividend tax
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: Royal Dutch Shell is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil company’s CEO Ben van Beurden said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Saturday.

Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant Unilever said last month it plans to ditch its dual Anglo-Dutch legal structure and create a single entity in Britain.

Van Beurden did not explicitly say Shell wants to move its headquarters, Het Financieele Dagblad said.

“You always need to keep thinking,” Shell’s Van Beurden told the newspaper. “Nothing is permanent and, of course, we will look at the business climate. But moving your headquarters is not a trivial measure. You cannot think too lightly about that.”

A Shell spokesman confirmed the CEO’s comments and said the company was looking at ways to simplify its dual structure, as it had been doing for many years.

Shell has a complex Anglo-Dutch holding structure with a tax residency and headquarters in the Netherlands and a registered office in Britain.

Unilever’s decision to move followed the scrapping in 2018 of a plan by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to do away with a 15 percent dividend withholding tax.

Shell’s corporate structure features the parent company headquarters in The Hague but two share classes and other arrangements to prevent the Dutch government from levying withholding tax on dividends paid to shareholders of its former British arm.

The arrangement has come under renewed scrutiny after the Dutch government tried to scrap the dividend tax as an incentive to convince Unilever to unify its dual structure in Rotterdam.

Rutte abandoned the plan after a popular outcry over the tax cut, which was seen as a gift to rich foreigners.

Shell has consistently lobbied against the dividend tax, which it says makes financing dividends, share buy-backs and acquisitions more difficult.

Topics: Royal Dutch Shell Britain

Related

Business & Economy
Royal Dutch Shell third-quarter profit almost triples
Business & Economy
Shell evacuates foreign staff from Iraq’s Basra Gas project — executives

Iran rial slides to new low as coronavirus, sanctions weigh

Updated 04 July 2020
Reuters

Iran rial slides to new low as coronavirus, sanctions weigh

  • The dollar was offered for as much as 215,500 rials, softening from 208,200 on Friday
  • The rial lost about 70% of its value in the months after May 2018 as Iranians snapped up dollars
Updated 04 July 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: The Iranian rial fell to a new low against the US dollar on the unofficial market on Saturday, as the economy comes under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and US sanctions.
The dollar was offered for as much as 215,500 rials, softening from 208,200 on Friday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. The economic daily Donya-e-Eqtesad’s website gave the dollar rate as 215,250, compared with 207,500 on Friday.
In May 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a multilateral deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed sanctions that have since battered the economy.
A drop in oil prices and a slump in the global economy have deepened the economic crisis in the country, which also has the highest death toll in the Middle East from the pandemic.
The rial’s decline has continued despite assurances from Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati last week that the bank had injected hundreds of millions of dollars to stabilize the currency market.
The rial lost about 70% of its value in the months after May 2018 as Iranians snapped up dollars, fearing Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and sanctions could shrink vital oil exports and severely impact the economy.
The official exchange rate is 42,000 rials per dollar and is used mostly for imports of state-subsidised food and medicine.

Topics: Iran Iranian rial

Related

Business & Economy
Iran rial plunges to new lows as US sanctions loom
Business & Economy
Iran rial hits record low around 150,000 against dollar

Latest updates

Shell boss weighs up moving headquarters to Britain
Saudi diving enthusiasts go overboard again … with a raft of essential safety precautions
Brighton boost hopes of Premier League survival
Setien plays down Messi and Griezmann uncertainty
Lewandowski passes 50-goal mark as Bayern win 20th German Cup to complete double

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.