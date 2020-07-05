You are here

  • Home
  • Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

The rapper is challenging Donald Trump for the US presidency in 2020. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/mru4h

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Kanye West, the entertainment mogul, announced on Saturday he is challenging Donald Trump for the US presidency in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” the rapper tweeted as Americans marked Independence Day.

He offered no further details on his campaign, four months before the November election.

West long ago broke ranks with most of the left-leaning entertainment industry to loudly voice his support for Trump.

In 2018, they met in the Oval Office – a surreal tete-a-tete that included a hug from the rapper as well as an on-camera rant featuring an expletive not often repeated for the White House press corps.

That year, West also delivered a lengthy soliloquy to a president who many deem racist, telling him he loved him – to the dismay of many Democrats and fellow artists.

But in 2019, during an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 show, he said his support for Trump had been a way to razz Democrats – and announced his own presidential ambitions.

“There will be a time when I will be the president of the US, and I will remember... any founder that didn't have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing.”

The announcement came days after West  released a new song, “Wash Us In the Blood,” along with an accompanying video including imagery from recent anti-racism protests.

Since 2018, his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian West, has formed her own contacts with the White House as she champions criminal justice reform: she has successfully lobbied Trump to pardon a sexagenarian woman for a non-violent drug offense.

For weeks now Trump, criticized for his response both to the coronavirus pandemic and to anti-racism protests, has been lagging in the polls behind his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

There was no immediate response to West’s announcement from either candidate Saturday.

Topics: Kanye West US elections

Veteran Egyptian actress Ragaa El-Gedawy dies from Covid-19 complications

Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Veteran Egyptian actress Ragaa El-Gedawy dies from Covid-19 complications

Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Veteran Egyptian actress Ragaa El-Gadawi has died. The actress, whose career spanned over six decades, passed away due to complications while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. She was 81 years old. 

The late legendary actress tested positive for the coronavirus in May, two days before she wrapped up filming for the TV series “Le’bet El Nesyan”

She was moved to a hospital in Ismailia, north-eastern Egypt, for treatment. Last week, a source at the Abu Khalifa Isolation Hospital revealed that the actress had reportedly been transferred into the intensive care unit, as her health worsened.

The source added that El-Gedawy was transferred immediately to the ICU after she felt shortness of breath, headache and circulatory collapse in the early hours of the morning.

She is survived by her daughter Amira Hassan Mokhtar. 

Topics: Ragaa El-Gedawy Coronavirus

Latest updates

Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Veteran Egyptian actress Ragaa El-Gedawy dies from Covid-19 complications
UN urged to prevent Houthi oil ‘disaster’
Preserving heritage means securing the future, says Princess Haifa
What We Are Reading Today: The World: A Brief Introduction

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.