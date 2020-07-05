You are here

  • Home
  • Australian-Lebanese model Jessica Kahwaty urges fans to help Lebanon

Australian-Lebanese model Jessica Kahwaty urges fans to help Lebanon

The pageant titleholder took to Instagram to urge fans to donate to various organizations. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/9my3n

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Australian-Lebanese model Jessica Kahwaty urges fans to help Lebanon

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Model and philanthropist Jessica Kahawaty has taken to social media to raise awareness about Lebanon’s deepening economic crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

According to reports, the economic crisis coupled with the health pandemic can lead to a famine in the Levant country. 

Kahawaty, who is part Lebanese and part Australian, took to her Instagram Stories to explain the seriousness of Lebanon’s worsening economic crisis and hyperinflation. 

“For non-Lebanese to understand the severity of what’s happening in Lebanon: $100 used to give you 150,000 Lebanese Liras,” she wrote. “Due to the deteriorating state of the country, $100 gives you 900,000 Lebanese Liras. If you’re living and working in Lebanon and your salary a year ago was 4.5 million Liras per month, today that salary is worth $450. Severe inflation is reflecting an increase in prices in the supermarkets,” she added, before urging her followers to donate to different organizations helping on the ground in Lebanon. 

“If you know of more organizations, please DM me so I can share,” she wrote alongside links to several Lebanese NGO’s and charities that provide assistance to Lebanese families struggling to put food on the table.

The 31-year-old also shared a past shoot, which was orchestrated by a team of Lebanese photographers, stylists and makeup artists . “It pains me that this shoot was done by one of the most talented teams of Lebanese creatives, whose dreams are being shattered day-by-day along with the rest of the country due to the careless behavior of the leaders,” she captioned the black-and-white shot.

“Lebanon is known to produce such incredible talent especially in the fashion industry. It devastated me knowing that as soon as they somewhat had their feet on the ground, something close to what our parents experienced may happen again. From hyperinflation to the imminent risk of a civil war, once again the country and people are taken back many steps and many generations.” 

A few celebrities and figures have stepped in to offer their assistance to Lebanon amid its unprecedented economic crisis, including Hollywood power couple George and Amal Clooney who donated $300,000 to the Lebanese Food Bank in April. 

Topics: Jessica Kahawaty Lebanon

Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

Updated 05 July 2020
AFP

Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

Updated 05 July 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: Kanye West, the entertainment mogul, announced on Saturday he is challenging Donald Trump for the US presidency in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” the rapper tweeted as Americans marked Independence Day.

He offered no further details on his campaign, four months before the November election.

West long ago broke ranks with most of the left-leaning entertainment industry to loudly voice his support for Trump.

In 2018, they met in the Oval Office – a surreal tete-a-tete that included a hug from the rapper as well as an on-camera rant featuring an expletive not often repeated for the White House press corps.

That year, West also delivered a lengthy soliloquy to a president who many deem racist, telling him he loved him – to the dismay of many Democrats and fellow artists.

But in 2019, during an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 show, he said his support for Trump had been a way to razz Democrats – and announced his own presidential ambitions.

“There will be a time when I will be the president of the US, and I will remember... any founder that didn't have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing.”

The announcement came days after West  released a new song, “Wash Us In the Blood,” along with an accompanying video including imagery from recent anti-racism protests.

Since 2018, his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian West, has formed her own contacts with the White House as she champions criminal justice reform: she has successfully lobbied Trump to pardon a sexagenarian woman for a non-violent drug offense.

For weeks now Trump, criticized for his response both to the coronavirus pandemic and to anti-racism protests, has been lagging in the polls behind his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

There was no immediate response to West’s announcement from either candidate Saturday.

Topics: Kanye West US elections

Latest updates

Australian-Lebanese model Jessica Kahwaty urges fans to help Lebanon
TWITTER POLL: People remain divided on whether to fly amid coronavirus pandemic
Rocket targeting US embassy in Baghdad intercepted while Iraq condemns Turkish operations against state
Yemen streamlines repatriation of stranded citizens abroad
Formula One comes back to the track with Aramco as sponsors amid new coronavirus lockdown era

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.