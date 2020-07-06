Makkah mayor chairs virtual meeting to discuss plans for Hajj season

MAKKAH: Makkah Mayor Mohammed Abdullah Al-Quwaihis chaired a virtual meeting on Sunday to discuss plans for this year’s Hajj season.

Undersecretaries and directors general of Makkah Municipality joined the meeting via videoconferencing.

They discussed the arrangements for the Hajj season including a plan of action for field service centers.

The mayor pointed out that this year’s Hajj will be safe as all necessary preemptive and precautionary measures will be taken to protect pilgrims from contracting COVID-19.

Al-Quwaihis stressed the importance of being aware of the responsibilities bestowed on everyone to achieve the best services for pilgrims.

He said Saudi Arabia, under the guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had mobilized all human and financial resources for the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit this year’s Hajj to worshippers residing in the Kingdom has received support from various countries.

The Arab League welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement and said in a statement that the wise decision came to preserve the health and safety of worshippers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE Hajj Affairs (HAO) said it will not take part in this year’s Hajj season.

The Egyptian Minister of Endowments and Al-Azhar have also welcomed the decision, as well as the ambassador of Djibouti to the Kingdom Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama.

Bahrain commended the Kingdom’s efforts to assist pilgrims and care for their health in order to enable them to perform the pilgrimage safely, state news agency.