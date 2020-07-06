You are here

  • Home
  • Number of recoveries from COVID-19 reaches 149,634 in Saudi Arabia

Number of recoveries from COVID-19 reaches 149,634 in Saudi Arabia

Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/bakjs

Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

Number of recoveries from COVID-19 reaches 149,634 in Saudi Arabia

  • A total of 4,207 new cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday taking the total number of cases to 213,716
Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) witnessed a slight rise in the Kingdom with 4,398 cases. The total number of recoveries have reached 149,634 cases, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.
According to the ministry, a total of 4,207 new cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday taking the total number of cases to 213,716. On Monday, 52 new fatalities were reported raising the death toll to 1,968.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia opens world’s largest camel hospital
Saudi Arabia
20 research papers by aspiring Saudi high school grads OK’d for commercial use

Saudi Arabia opens world’s largest camel hospital

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, left, during a briefing on the world’s largest camel hospital that he inaugurated in Buraidah on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia opens world’s largest camel hospital

  • The emir also toured sheds spread over a large area which can accommodate 4,000 riding camels at the same time
Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Sunday inaugurated the world’s biggest camel hospital in Buraidah. The Salam Veterinary Hospital will also have a modern research facility to diagnose diseases related to camels.
The governor said the project worth SR100 million is a national achievement and it will help enhance veterinary facilities in the Kingdom.
Prince Faisal toured the facility’s specialized central laboratories equipped with modern devices to conduct over 160 different types of analyses.
The emir also toured sheds spread over a large area which can accommodate  4,000 riding camels at the same time.
He was briefed on the model for the young camels unit, the ICU, CT scan unit, and the surgical theaters. The hospital is constructed on an area of 70,000 sq. meters.
Among the goals for establishing the hospital is to bring about a shift in embryology and the traditional fertilization process of camels, whose age ranges between 25 to 30 years. At present, they produce seven young camels per season. Additionally, the hospital will contribute to raising the rate of fetal production in camels from 100 fetuses to 700.

 

Topics: Saudi camel hospital

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi beekeeper forum in Qasim comes to a close
Lifestyle
Farah Al-Qasimi explores spirituality and Gulf history in latest film ‘Um Al Naar’

Latest updates

UAE to complete more than two million COVID-19 tests in two months
Tensions between Turkey, France pose threat to NATO alliance, warn experts
Power cuts and plummeting exchange rates hit Lebanon
Saudi Arabia’s 6-point plan to jumpstart global economy
What We Are Reading Today: Factory Girls by E. Patricia Tsurumi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.