Number of recoveries from COVID-19 reaches 149,634 in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia opens world’s largest camel hospital

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Sunday inaugurated the world’s biggest camel hospital in Buraidah. The Salam Veterinary Hospital will also have a modern research facility to diagnose diseases related to camels.

The governor said the project worth SR100 million is a national achievement and it will help enhance veterinary facilities in the Kingdom.

Prince Faisal toured the facility’s specialized central laboratories equipped with modern devices to conduct over 160 different types of analyses.

The emir also toured sheds spread over a large area which can accommodate 4,000 riding camels at the same time.

He was briefed on the model for the young camels unit, the ICU, CT scan unit, and the surgical theaters. The hospital is constructed on an area of 70,000 sq. meters.

Among the goals for establishing the hospital is to bring about a shift in embryology and the traditional fertilization process of camels, whose age ranges between 25 to 30 years. At present, they produce seven young camels per season. Additionally, the hospital will contribute to raising the rate of fetal production in camels from 100 fetuses to 700.