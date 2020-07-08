Stranded Pakistanis to return from India on July 9

You are here

A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks along a road, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan July 7, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The Indian government on Monday asked local authorities to assist the movement of Pakistani nationals
ISLAMABAD: A group of 82 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 travel restrictions will return to Pakistan on July 9, the Pakistani Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The Indian government on Monday asked local authorities to assist the movement of Pakistani nationals to the Attari-Wagah border crossing from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The Pakistani government has also directed one of its paramilitary forces, known as the Rangers, to help repatriate Indian citizens via Wagah, while following “necessary health security protocols.”

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “We are expecting our stranded nationals to return on July 9.” She added that 114 Indian nationals would be repatriated to India that day, while 82 Pakistanis would cross back into Pakistan.

About 500 Pakistanis stranded in India have returned home through the Attari-Wagah crossing since March 20, according to the Foreign Office. It said the process will continue until all remaining nationals have returned.

“In these extraordinary times defined by the pandemic, Pakistan believes that international cooperation and collective action as one big human family is the need of the hour,” Farooqui said.

“On our part, we have cooperated within the region and beyond to facilitate our own nationals and those visiting Pakistan from abroad to repatriate them as smoothly as possible,” she added.

Archrivals for decades, relations between India and Pakistan have been particularly strained since August 2019, when Pakistan suspended almost all trade and transport ties with its neighbor following India’s decision to revoke autonomy and statehood for Kashmir, a territory also claimed by Pakistan.

Neither country has a permanent ambassador in place. In the last month, tensions have risen after country accused the other of illegally detaining and torturing its diplomats.

In May, India expelled two Pakistani diplomats after they were held for alleged spying — claims Islamabad called “baseless”.

Last month India said it would expel half of the staff in the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi over further spying allegations, prompting Pakistan to threaten an equal response.

Malaysia launches Al Jazeera ‘sedition’ probe over documentary on migrant workers

Updated 08 July 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia launches Al Jazeera ‘sedition’ probe over documentary on migrant workers

  • Police call for program makers to come forward, explain report on mass arrests claim in COVID-19 lockdown hotspots
Updated 08 July 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities on Tuesday launched an investigation into a TV documentary by Qatari state-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera on the alleged mass arrests of migrant workers in Malaysia during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdowns.

Officials said the film report, titled “Locked up in Malaysia’s Lockdown” and produced by Al Jazeera’s 101 East news program, had been an attempt to sully Malaysia’s international image.

The documentary highlighted the plight of thousands of undocumented migrants reportedly arrested during raids carried out in COVID-19 lockdown hotspots.

In a statement, Federal Criminal Investigations Department director, commissioner Huzir Mohamed, said: “The baseless and one-sided news report had subsequently caused uncertainty and anxiety among the majority of the population, as if portraying the government’s unyielding approach toward the broadcasting of inaccurate news on the government’s success in containing the outbreak.

“No one will be spared from the long arm of the law if they are found to have tarnished the country’s image.”

Mohamed added that police had so far received at least five police reports regarding the case and identified several individuals involved in assisting with the reporting.

“The police also call for the Al Jazeera journalist and others involved in the documentary production to come forward as soon as possible,” the commissioner said, adding that the channel would be investigated for alleged sedition.

The Malaysian Immigration Department also circulated a notice on Tuesday, saying it was looking for a 25-year-old Bangladeshi national who was one of the people quoted by Al Jazeera in the documentary.

Al Jazeera has so far not commented on the investigation.

Topics: Malaysia Al Jazeera Coronavirus

