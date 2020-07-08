Iran reports record 1-day virus death toll of 200

You are here

People wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus sit at a bus stop in the city of Zanjan, Iran. (AP)
  • The previous record was Sunday’s toll of 163 deaths
TEHRAN, CAIRO: Iran announced on Tuesday 200 more deaths from the coronavirus, the most in a single day since the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak began in February.

The previous record was Sunday’s toll of 163 deaths.

“Unfortunately in the past 24 hours we have lost 200 of our compatriots, bringing the total number of victims to 11,931,” Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

“The increase in the number of deaths is very painful for all of us,” she said, adding that it was “the result of all of our behavior and actions.”

Another 2,637 people have tested positive for the virus, taking the total official number of cases to 245,688, Lari said.

She said that infections had risen sharply in one area, which she did not name, after a string of weddings there in recent days.

Officially recorded deaths and infections from the virus have been steadily rising since Iran reported a near-two month low in daily recorded cases in early May.

Meanwhile, Egypt reported 969 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Health Ministry said, the first drop below 1,000 registered daily since May 27.

In total 76,222 COVID-19 cases have been reported and 3,422 deaths, including 79 on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists last week after tourism came to halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But Egypt was not on an initial “safe list” of 14 countries for resumption of nonessential travel to the EU, announced last week.

Tourism accounts for 5 percent of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. But analysts put the figure as much as 15 percent if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included.

Separately, South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 200,000 as the country continues to post some of the highest daily numbers in the world.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic provides new opportunities for Daesh extremist group, Al-Qaeda and their affiliates as well as neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate groups.
The UN chief said it’s too early to fully assess the implications of the coronavirus pandemic on terrorism, but all these groups seek to exploit divisions, local conflicts, failures in governing, and other grievances to advance their aims.
Guterres told the launch of UN Counter-Terrorism Week that the Daesh group, which once controlled a vast swath of Syria and Iraq, is trying to reassert itself in both countries, “while thousands of foreign terrorist fighters battle in the region.”
“The pandemic has also highlighted vulnerabilities to new and emerging forms of terrorism, such as misuse of digital technology, cyberattacks and bio-terrorism,” he said.
Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, told the virtual meeting that a global understanding of the pandemic’s implications on counter-terrorism efforts across the world is needed.
“It is true that, in some places, the crisis has led to a reduction of terrorist activity, mainly due to the mobilization of state security services,” he said. “But in other regions, terrorism and human suffering caused by it continue unabated.”
Former American diplomat Richard Haas, who heads the Council on Foreign Relations, said he believes COVID-19 “will add to the challenges of counter-terrorism.”
“It will perhaps create an environment where more countries become weak or fail,” he said, and recruitment for terrorist organizations will quite possibly go up.
With global attention focused on tackling the pandemic, Tunisia’s UN Ambassador Kais Kabtani said, terrorist groups are seeking to capitalize “by undermining state authority and launching new attacks.”

