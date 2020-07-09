You are here

Sudan’s finance, foreign and energy ministers replaced in reshuffle

Sudan’s prime minister has accepted the resignation of six ministers including the finance, foreign and energy ministers as part of a cabinet reshuffle. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 July 2020
Reuters

  • Earlier this week, PM Hamdok fired Sudan's police chief and his deputy
  • The reshuffle comes nine days after large street protests demanding faster and more comprehensive reforms
CAIRO: Sudan's prime minister replaced the finance, foreign, energy and health ministers and three other senior cabinet post-holders on Thursday as part of a sweeping reshuffle, the government said.
Authorities had said a reshuffle was coming, but few had expected the exit of Ibrahim Al-Badawi, who as finance minister led efforts to steady Sudan's crisis-stricken economy and liaised with foreign donors.
The government said transitional Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had dismissed the health minister and accepted the resignation of Badawi and the others. It named interim replacements to lead all seven ministries.
Hamdok leads a government of technocrats under a 39-month power-sharing agreement between the military and civilian groups, following the removal of long-time President Omar Al-Bashir last year.
Badawi's interim replacement will be Heba Ahmed Ali, a senior finance ministry official, the government statement said.
The reshuffle comes nine days after large street protests demanding faster and more comprehensive reforms from transitional authorities.
On the eve of the protests, Hamdok had promised to take a number of major decisions, without giving details. Earlier this week, he fired Sudan's police chief and his deputy, who were seen by pro-democracy groups as close to Bashir's regime.

