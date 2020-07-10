You are here

Probe reveals Pakistani crime boss spied for Iran in 2014

Ganglord Uzair Jan Baloch, who confessed to spying for Iran, after being arrested by Rangers personnel in Karachi in January 2016. (Files/EPA)
Naimat Khan

Naimat Khan

KARACHI:  A Pakistani ganglord suspected of being behind a criminal empire of extortion, kidnapping and drug trafficking, has confessed to spying for Iranian intelligence agencies in 2014, according to a report released by Pakistan’s provincial government in Sindh this week.

The report said Uzair Jan Baloch was also convicted of spying this April by a military court and sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to a June 13 letter written by the senior superintendent of Karachi Central Jail.

A copy of the letter was seen by  Arab News, though the Pakistani military could not be reached to confirm if Baloch had been convicted by an army tribunal.

Baloch, for years considered close to politicians within Sindh’s ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), is currently accused in at least 59 criminal cases, according to police records. 

He is allegedly being held at a makeshift jail at the Karachi office of the paramilitary “Rangers” force. The PPP denies any links with the gang leader.

In 2016, Baloch was interrogated by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising police, Rangers, and a number of civilian and military intelligence agencies. Officials said he admitted spying for Iran and being involved in 59 acts of murder, kidnapping, extortion and attacks on law enforcement.

According to the report, Baloch told the investigation that he obtained a fake Iranian birth certificate in the late 1980s and an Iranian identity card and passport in 2006.

The report details how he met a man named Haji Nasir in the Iranian city of Chabahar in 2014. Nasir offered to arrange a meeting between Baloch and Iranian intelligence officers.

“On the consent of the accused a meeting with Iranian intelligence officers was arranged by Haji Nasir in which the accused was asked to provide certain information about (Pakistan) armed forces officials,” the JIT report, which is publicly available, said.

It added: “The accused is found involved in espionage activities by providing secret information and sketches regarding army installations and officials to foreign agents, which is a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.”

For years, Baloch thrived in Sindh’s teeming capital of Karachi, a key figurehead in the city’s notorious gang wars.

However, in 2006 he fled to Iran to escape an operation against street gangs in Lyari, one of Karachi’s most dangerous neighborhoods at the time.

He returned to Pakistan for a number of years, during which he even took part in a local government election, but he once again escaped to Iran in 2013 when Pakistan’s powerful paramilitary Rangers launched an armed operation to bring down Karachi’s soaring crime rates.

Baloch is believed to have also lived in Oman briefly before being arrested by Interpol in Dubai in December 2014.

In January 2016, Rangers announced that they had taken Baloch into custody in Karachi. The arrest surprised many who thought he was already in jail after being detained in Dubai.

The JIT report said after Baloch confessed to spying for Iran, he was handed over to the Pakistani military to be tried.

In a Twitter post in 2017, the head of the Pakistani military’s media wing said Baloch had been taken into custody under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. However, the army has not revealed any details of his subsequent trial before a military court.

But a letter by the senior superintendent of the Karachi Central Jail in response to an anti-terrorism court said he was sentenced to 12 years in jail in April this year after being convicted for spying.

The letter, dated June 13, said: “Uzair Ali was convicted by the Lt. Col. Commanding Officer of the 1st Self-Propelled Medium Regiment Artillery on April 4 2020, in Pakistan Army Act section 59 (civil offenses), read with section 3 (penalties for spying) of the Official Secret Act and sentenced to suffer rigorous imprisonment for 12 years.”

Pakistani military courts hold secretive trials but verdicts are often publicly announced by the army’s media wing, known as the ISPR.

Arab News asked the ISPR about Baloch’s conviction but did not receive a response.

Sindh Home Secretary Usman Chachar also did not respond to requests for comment, and a spokesman for Pakistan’s foreign office did not reply to text messages asking whether Pakistan had taken up the issue of Baloch’s confessed espionage with Iran.

Muhammad Ahmedi, the consul general of Iran in Karachi, did not respond to email and WhatsApp queries regarding the JIT report.

NEW DELHI:  Kashmir’s new media policy may completely wipe out journalism from the region, in a move analysts and journalists themselves see as the Indian government’s attempt to control the narrative in the troubled region.

“It’s an attempt not only to gag and silence the media but also kill the media,” said Anuradha Bhasin Jamwal, executive editor of Jammu-based English newspaper Kashmir Times.

She called the new regulation “an attempt to criminalize journalists by scrutinizing the content in the media and deciding what news is fake and anti-national.”

 Under Media Policy 2020, Directorate of Information and Publication Relations (DIPR) officials have the authority to “examine” media content and assess whether it is “fake,” “unethical” or anti-national.”

“Any individual or group indulging in fake news, unethical or anti-national activities or in plagiarism shall be de-empanelled besides being proceeded against under the law,” says the 53-page policy paper released by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the last week of June.

It also bans government advertising in media that is found to “incite or tend to incite violence, question sovereignty and the integrity of India or violate the accepted norms of public decency and behavior.”

“The purported aim of such a policy is to eliminate any media house that refuses to toe the government line,” Jamwal told Arab News.

Her newspaper has been struggling ever since the government stopped giving advertisements to Kashmir Times after she filed a case in the Supreme Court. The case challenged New Delhi’s ban on 4G internet services in the region and restrictions on the media following the revocation of Kashmir’s special status in August last year.

On Aug. 5, India abrogated Article 370 of its constitution, which granted limited autonomy to the state. It also bifurcated the state into two federally administered units — the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The move was followed by a complete lockdown and communications blackout of the region. Many newspapers stopped their online operations, and some were forced to shut down.

The new media policy comes at a time when reporting in Kashmir is becoming increasingly difficult, with a number of journalists being booked under anti-terrorism laws in recent months.

“There is deep concern among journalists,” Kashmir Press Club President Shuja Ul Haq told Arab News. “If such a system of scrutinizing comes up, journalists feel they won’t be able to work. The environment won’t remain conducive to free reportage.”

“The media has been definitely working under a lot of stress in the valley,” Haq said. “There have been communication bans and issues related to the blockade of information. The view is that these steps will only add to the limitations, making the job of a journalist increasingly difficult.”

“The Indian government tried to control the media in the 1990s, when the armed conflict in the valley was at its peak,” senior journalist and political analyst Altaf Hussain told Arab News.

“Now, it is trying to control it again. It’s a fascist move. Earlier, they were killing journalists; now, they are trying to kill journalism itself because the Indian government does not want the world to know what the ground situation in the valley is,” he said.

According to Jamwal, the government wants to control the media because its own script is failing.

“You cannot script the destiny of the 13 million people of Kashmir without the involvement of a single local person and expect things to follow this script. It would fail. The only way you can show that everything is fine is by chaining and imprisoning the narrative coming out of the region,” she said.

Despite repeated attempts by Arab News to reach out for a comment, DIPR officials were not available to provide one.

