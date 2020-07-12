You are here

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

The Bollywood star and her daughter tested positive for COVID-19. File/AFP
Reuters

MUMBAI:  Three generations of Bollywood’s Bachchan family were hit by the coronavirus as former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter on Sunday joined her father-in-law Amitabh and husband Abhishek in testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet that Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter had tested positive for the virus.

It was not clear whether they had been admitted to hospital, as Amitabh, a legendary Indian actor, and Abhishek were on Saturday, when they said they had mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Hospital officials and government health authorities said earlier on Sunday that Amitabh and his son were in stable condition.

Aishwarya, 46, who often features on “most beautiful” lists, has worked in several Bollywood and Hollywood films. She is a brand ambassador for several multinational companies, including L’Oreal.

Amitabh said in a tweet on Saturday night that he had tested positive for the infectious virus. 

Within minutes, his actor son Abhishek, 44, tweeted that he had also tested positive.

Both were moved to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai despite showing only mild symptoms and the father-son duo appealed to their millions of fans to stay calm.

Authorities launched a massive sanitising drill at Bachchan’s upscale residence in Mumbai, spraying disinfectant in the large compound and on cars parked there.


 

French-Moroccan label Casablanca presents new collection via video

Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

French-Moroccan label Casablanca presents new collection via video

Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI:  Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Paris Men’s Fashion Week looked a lot different this season, with many brands showcasing their latest collections in a digital-only format. 

For Spring 2021, Paris-based label Casablanca transported its fans to sunny Hawaii for its newest menswear offering entitled “After the Rain Comes the Rainbow” – Hawaii is nicknamed the “Rainbow State” – with a video that was streamed on the brand’s Instagram and YouTube accounts.

“The narrative of this show is that it’s kind of like a souvenir of our trip to Hawaii,” Charaf Tajer, the French-Moroccan designer who spearheads the label, told Paper Magazine. “We were very much into the idea of after-COVID and how even more we always cling to the idealist type of thinking and the love of nature, architecture and culture in general. I think we can bring a message of hope.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CasablancaⒸ (@casablancabrand) on

Tajer, who got stranded in Maui for over a month during lockdown paid homage to the Pacific state by way of a kaleidoscopic collection of knitwear, polo tops, tennis shorts, tailored suits and printed button-ups in a colorful color palette of blush pink and ocean blue inspired by the archipelago’s natural landscape.;

Classic denim jackets embroidered with shell motifs and the brand’s upcoming New Balance 237s also punctuated the collection. 

You can check out the brand’s Spring 2021 virtual presentation in the video above. 

