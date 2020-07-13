New fines for firms violating labor rights in Saudi Arabia

SR229 million revamp for Jeddah waterfront

JEDDAH: The Jeddah governorate is earmarking SR229 million ($61 million) for a project to revamp the waterfront, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project will cover 2.8 kilometers and more than 180,000 square meters will be developed.

It falls in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan and the Cities Humanization Initiative, which aims at improving the quality of life in the governorate and raising the average per capita share of green spaces and park venues.

Roads will be repaved, while squares, pedestrians and cyclists’ corridors will be built as part of the development project over a 30-month period.

New green spaces, the planting of trees, creating playgrounds, fountains and other services are also being planned.

Sandy beaches for swimmers and investment sites are also part of the scheme. The city’s corniche has become an attractive social and cultural destination for many, and the waterfront is a landmark that meets the needs of people from all walks of life.