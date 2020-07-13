New fines for firms violating labor rights in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: New fines are to be imposed on companies that violate a royal order to support Saudi workers in the private sector enterprises affected by the repercussions of COVID-19.
The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) has approved the penalties related to the provisions of the labor law and the unemployment insurance legislation via the unemployment insurance program (Saned).
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and GOSI have been entrusted with imposing adequate penalties on violations of the terms of the order.
Penalties of SR10,000–50,000 ($2,600–13,000) will be imposed for violations.
GOSI noted that penalties will vary in size according to the number of workers whose rights were violated by their employers.
GOSI pointed out that the penalties will be implemented without affecting more severe penalties stipulated by other legislation.
