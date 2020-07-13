You are here

New fines for firms violating labor rights in Saudi Arabia

GOSI noted that penalties will vary in size according to the number of workers whose rights were violated by their employers. (SPA)
SPA

RIYADH: New fines are to be imposed on companies that violate a royal order to support Saudi workers in the private sector enterprises affected by the repercussions of COVID-19.
The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) has approved the penalties related to the provisions of the labor law and the unemployment insurance legislation via the unemployment insurance program (Saned).
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and GOSI have been entrusted with imposing adequate penalties on violations of the terms of the order.
Penalties of SR10,000–50,000 ($2,600–13,000) will be imposed for violations.
GOSI noted that penalties will vary in size according to the number of workers whose rights were violated by their employers.
GOSI pointed out that the penalties will be implemented without affecting more severe penalties stipulated by other legislation.  

SR229 million revamp for Jeddah waterfront

  • New green spaces, the planting of trees, creating playgrounds, fountains and other services are also being planned
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Jeddah governorate is earmarking SR229 million ($61 million) for a project to revamp the waterfront, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project will cover 2.8 kilometers and more than 180,000 square meters will be developed.
It falls in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan and the Cities Humanization Initiative, which aims at improving the quality of life in the governorate and raising the average per capita share of green spaces and park venues.
Roads will be repaved, while squares, pedestrians and cyclists’ corridors will be built as part of the development project over a 30-month period.
New green spaces, the planting of trees, creating playgrounds, fountains and other services are also being planned.
Sandy beaches for swimmers and investment sites are also part of the scheme. The city’s corniche has become an attractive social and cultural destination for many, and the waterfront is a landmark that meets the needs of people from all walks of life. 

