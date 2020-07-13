You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisian families battle to repatriate children of militants

Tunisian families battle to repatriate children of militants

Taheyya, a grandmother from the Tunisian city of Kairouan, about 160 kilometres south of the capital Tunis, is pictured with her grandchildren whose uncle was killed in Syria, at her home on March 9, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/86sg7

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Tunisian families battle to repatriate children of militants

  • Tunisians have constituted one of the largest groups of foreign militants in Syria, Iraq and Libya since 2011, with almost 3,000 departures, according to the Tunisian authorities
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

KAIROUAN, TUNISIA: Over WhatsApp from Tunisia, Taheyya has watched her grandchildren grow up in Syria, where her son joined a militant group.
She hopes one day to be able to hold the three surviving siblings in her arms, but for now they are stuck in a displacement camp in the war-torn country.
“These are our grandchildren. All we are asking is to be able to take care of them, for them to live somewhere other than in war, poverty and ignorance,” Taheyya said.
Like others AFP spoke to, she preferred not to provide her surname for fear of reprisals against the children.
For three years, Taheyya has done the rounds of ministries and NGOs to try to repatriate her three-year-old granddaughter and two grandsons, aged five and six.
Their father left for Syria in 2012, where he joined Daesh group and was killed.
She said the eldest grandchild needed treatment for a head injury, and two other siblings have already died because of a lack of medical care.
In a folder, Taheyya carefully keeps a bundle of documents that sums up their torturous lives: Pixelated photos, identity papers issued by the fleeting IS caliphate.
The children now live in a camp on the Turkish-Syrian border with their mother, a young Syrian who was married when she was not yet 14.
Tunisians have constituted one of the largest groups of foreign militants in Syria, Iraq and Libya since 2011, with almost 3,000 departures, according to the Tunisian authorities.
Like Taheyya, dozens of other families are trying to repatriate at least 140 Tunisian children stuck in conflict zones, where their parents are suspected of joining jihadist groups.

FASTFACT

The Observatory of Rights and Freedoms of Tunis, which is in contact with the families, counts 104 children in Syria, almost all of them in camps. Three quarters were born there and are under the age of six.

The Observatory of Rights and Freedoms of Tunis, which is in contact with the families, counts 104 children in Syria, almost all of them in camps. Three quarters were born there and are under the age of six.
Another 36 are in Libya, either detained by militias or being looked after by the Red Crescent.
While public opinion at home is hostile toward the return of militants, President Kais Saied raised families’ hopes in January by bringing back six orphans from Libya and promising to “speed up the repatriation” of the others. But since then, there have been no further returns.
From a middle-class family in central Kairouan, Taheyya’s son was one of the first in his neighbourhood to leave for Syria.
A cook in the merchant navy, he survived a hostage-taking by Somali pirates and later joined groups fighting the regime in Syria.
He opened a restaurant in the city of Raqqa, once the de-facto capital of Daesh in Syria, and was killed in late 2018 while trying to flee, according to his family.
“He had asked me to take care of his children,” his younger brother said, adding that he himself had travelled to Turkey twice but had failed to obtain their return.
“We talk to them every two or three days, when the network allows, but we have gone for several months without news,” Taheyya said.
“I have never been able to hug them.”
Officials at the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said that “the will exists” for repatriations, pointing the finger at foreign authorities and the novel coronavirus pandemic that has slowed down discussions.
The Foreign Affairs Bureau of the Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria denied the Tunisian government had contacted them about repatriations.
AFP correspondents in Syria said they saw many Tunisians leaving the former Daesh bastion of Baghouz during the final battle of 2019.
People there were taken to the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, now home to thousands of Daesh wives and their children.
No specific figures were available for the number of Tunisians currently at Al-Hol.

Topics: Tunis

Related

Middle-East
New Tunisia protests over unemployment
Middle-East
Tunisian parliament forms panel to investigate allegations against prime minister

Beirut’s most famous antiques market hit by dollar crisis

Mohammed Mahmoud Hammoud, the oldest shop owner in the antique market, sits at the entrance of his shop. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI

Beirut’s most famous antiques market hit by dollar crisis

  • The antiques trade developed, and traders started buying these pieces from India, Iran, Turkey, and European countries to sell them in Lebanon
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s markets are slowly dying due to the severe economic turmoil, which reached its peak during the last three months. The antiques market thrived for decades, even surviving the civil war and its horrors, but it has faltered in the face of the country’s dollar crisis.
In Beirut’s Hawd Al-Wilaya District, narrow streets criss-cross and stores display antiques, furnishings, paintings and carpets at their entrance. The market, which for decades has been known to Lebanese and foreign customers, stands empty with no customers or even passersby.
Mohammed Mahmoud Hammoud, nicknamed the Pasha, is the oldest shop owner in the market. His grandfather had the title “Pasha” during the Ottoman rule of Lebanon. He inherited the antiques trade from his father and opened his own store in 1957.
He sits at the entrance of the market on a wooden chest inlaid with copper. The market is empty. “It is true that we sell luxuries, but these goods attracted people from Marrakech and the Arabian Gulf states as well as foreign ambassadors, Lebanese political figures, and intellectuals, all of whom wanted to own masterpieces,” he told Arab News. “But now nobody comes here because $100, the price of an old lamp, for example, has become equivalent to LBP800,000, which is more than the salary of an ordinary employee, and tourists have not returned to Lebanon.”

SPEEDREAD

Eighty shops faced the threat of closure, according to Faraj Ammar, who has an antiques shop in the market.

Faraj Ammar, who has an antiques shop in the market, said about 80 shops faced the threat of closure. “The owners of these shops inherited the profession from their grandparents,” he told Arab News. “During the Ottoman rule, the Wali (ruler) of Beirut lived in this locality, which attracted foreigners and high officials, who visited the surrounding shops to buy souvenirs for their home countries.”
The market developed as a result of the Palestinian displacement to Lebanon in 1948, internal migration to Beirut from other parts of Lebanon, and people selling the old furniture they owned or inherited, he said. There were also ancient families who loved antiques and old furnishings to decorate their palaces in Beirut.
“The antiques trade developed, and traders started buying these pieces from India, Iran, Turkey, and European countries to sell them in Lebanon. Princes from the Arabian Gulf states used to visit these shops to buy pieces to decorate their palaces in summer regions in Lebanon or in their home countries. They haven’t been visiting Lebanon for 7 or 8 years. Among the items we sold were ones worth $50,000 and over 400 years old.”
Ammar said that the profession had been affected during the war, but it had not been devastated. “We maintained our solidarity and disassociated the market from what was happening around it, despite that we were close to the lines of contact created by the war. We survived, and the market flourished in the 1990s following the war and the appointment of the late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. Today, due to economic conditions and lack of tourism, we have a feeling that the market is breathing its last.”
Eyad Khabbazeh rents a store in the market and sells modern art paintings by Lebanese and Syrian painters. “I closed my store two months ago with the rise of the dollar exchange rate because I could no longer afford to pay the rent nor the electricity and other bills,” he told Arab News. “People no longer buy art because it is considered a luxury in this difficult time.”
He went to the market every day and could sell some of his goods from home if he had a customer. “I have given up so many things so that I can continue to live. I canceled my health and car insurance.”
He knew of six stores that had closed and their owners, most of whom were tenants, were doing other things like selling vegetables.
“The antiques market never closed before 8 p.m. but today, it is closing at around 4 p.m. in light of the blackouts and scarcity of customers.”
Youssef Ammar said that goods used to be shipped from Europe but this practice stopped two years ago as purchasing power had declined. “People now cannot absorb what happened,” he told Arab News. “When we say that an item is worth $50, the customers are convinced, but when they convert it to Lebanese pounds, they find it very pricey and they leave. What was for $1,500 meant LBP1.5 million before, but now it means LBP8 million. If we sell in pounds, we find ourselves losing the next day as the dollar exchange rate continues to soar in the black market. Now we take life one day at a time, and we do not know for how long we will survive.”

Topics: Beirut Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
UN approves aid to Syria’s rebel area through 1 crossing
Special
Middle-East
COVID-19 infects Syrians in Lebanon, spreads in refugee camp

Latest updates

Tunisian families battle to repatriate children of militants
Beirut’s most famous antiques market hit by dollar crisis
STC postpones its acquisition of Vodafone Egypt for second time
UN approves aid to Syria’s rebel area through 1 crossing
How DFW airport envisions post-COVID travel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.