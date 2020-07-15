You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi project clears 1,014 mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 1,014 mines in Yemen

(SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxh9b

Updated 15 July 2020
SPA

Saudi project clears 1,014 mines in Yemen

  • Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians
Updated 15 July 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 62 anti-personnel mines, 266 anti-tank mines, and 686 unexploded ordnance — totaling 1,014 mines — during the second week of July.

The project is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines planted by Houthi militias in Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz.

A total of 173,837 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives. These mines also obstructed their movement and prevented lifeline humanitarian aid from reaching people. 

Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians. The Masam project is one of several initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom, on the directives of King Salman, to help ease the suffering of Yemeni people. SPA Riyadh

The Kingdom’s support for humanitarian causes around the world stems from its policy of cooperation between nations and peoples to promote world peace and preserve human achievements disregarding religion or race.

Topics: MINES IN YEMEN Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 171,731 mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Masam project clears 169,434 mines in Yemen

Madinah governor urges more effort to create new job opportunities for Saudis

Updated 15 July 2020
SPA

Madinah governor urges more effort to create new job opportunities for Saudis

Updated 15 July 2020
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday stressed the importance of developing the capabilities of the national workforce by introducing innovative training programs. He directed relevant authorities to intensify efforts to create new job opportunities for young Saudis and to provide them with training to suit market needs.
The Madinah governor also reviewed statistics of the labor market and different programs to facilitate all stakeholders.
Prince Faisal also reviewed the performance of the Human Resources Development Fund and its various initiatives to boost the participation of the national workforce in the development of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Madinah governor stresses need to improve water services
Saudi Arabia
Madinah governor praises youth initiatives during pandemic

Latest updates

‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ has bizarre plot, shoddy writing
UAE closer to completing construction of Arab world’s first nuclear power plant
‘Hunger crimes’ on the rise in crisis-hit Lebanon
Madinah governor urges more effort to create new job opportunities for Saudis
Fowzan S. Alkuraya, professor of human genetics at Saudi Arabia's Alfaisal University

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.