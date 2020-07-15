Saudi project clears 1,014 mines in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 62 anti-personnel mines, 266 anti-tank mines, and 686 unexploded ordnance — totaling 1,014 mines — during the second week of July.

The project is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines planted by Houthi militias in Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz.

A total of 173,837 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives. These mines also obstructed their movement and prevented lifeline humanitarian aid from reaching people.

Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians. The Masam project is one of several initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom, on the directives of King Salman, to help ease the suffering of Yemeni people. SPA Riyadh

