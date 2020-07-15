You are here

Tunisia PM Elyes Fakhfakh resigns

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh resigned on Wednesday, according to two official sources who did not want to be named, after a row with the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party. (AFP)
  • Fakhfakh has had strained relations with Ennahdha, the biggest party in parliament
TUNIS: Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh resigned on Wednesday, according to two official sources who did not want to be named, after a row with the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.
Fakhfakh, who is under investigation over allegations of conflict of interest, has had strained relations with Ennahdha, the biggest party in parliament, since October legislative elections.
Ennahdha had earlier Wednesday tabled a no-confidence motion against Fakhfakh, who took office in February after winning approval from lawmakers following four months of deadlock.
Ennahdha came top in the October polls but fell far short of a majority and eventually agreed to join a coalition government.
The party initially nominated an independent for premier but he failed to win the support of parliament, leading President Kais Saied to name former finance minister Fakhfakh for the post.
Fakhfakh is under investigation over alleged failure to hand over control of shares he owns in private companies that have won public contracts.

Topics: Tunisia

Egypt seeks clarification on word of Ethiopia filling dam

Updated 15 July 2020
Reuters

Egypt seeks clarification on word of Ethiopia filling dam

  • Egypt’s foreign ministry said Cairo has asked for an “official clarification” from Ethiopia
  • Ethiopia’s latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan on an agreement over the operation of the dam failed this week
Updated 15 July 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt has asked Ethiopia for urgent clarification on whether it had started filling its Grand Renaissance dam on the Blue Nile, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
It was Cairo's first official reaction after Ethiopia's water minister said earlier in the day that Addis Ababa had begun the filling, a day after talks with Sudan and Egypt, which both depend on Nile water, became deadlocked.

Topics: Egypt Ethiopia Sudan

