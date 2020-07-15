You are here

Burberry cuts jobs as sales slide despite strong demand in China and Korea

A pedestrian passes the Burberry store as they walk along Regent Street in central London. (AFP/File)
AFP

  • Burberry employs about 3,500 people in Britain
LONDON: Burberry is to cut 500 jobs after global coronavirus lockdowns sparked a sales collapse, the British luxury fashion group said Wednesday.

Sales tanked 45 percent to £257 million ($322 million) in the company’s first quarter, or 13 weeks to June, from a year earlier, Burberry said in a trading update that sent its share price sliding.

Burberry, which generates a large chunk of its turnover from big-spending tourists, including in airports, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak that shut shops and grounded planes worldwide — but it has seen a turnaround in key market China.

The London-listed group on Wednesday said it was launching a fresh efficiency drive to generate annualized savings of £55 million with a one-off restructuring charge of £45 million.

“In total the changes we are proposing would impact roughly five percent of roles globally, or 500 out of 10,000. This includes the UK,” a Burberry spokeswoman told AFP.

Around 150 office-based jobs were expected to be shed in Britain, where the group employs more than 3,500 people. The remaining roles will be removed overseas, she added.

The measures are in addition to the company’s existing £140-million cost-cutting program.

Chief executive Marco Gobbetti conceded that demand would “take time” to recover, despite easing lockdowns and the resumption of air travel.

“In the first quarter, sales were severely impacted by the drop in luxury demand from COVID-19 and we expect it will take time to return to pre-crisis levels with the resumption of overseas travel,” Gobbetti said.

“We are encouraged by the improving trends in all regions ... We saw an excellent response to new product launches in recovering economies as well as online.

“Demand for leather goods was particularly strong in mainland China and Korea, bringing new, younger luxury customers to the brand,” Gobbetti added.

Burberry also warned that the group’s second quarter, which runs to the end of September, would also be “materially impacted” by the coronavirus crisis, with retail sales sliding by between 15 and 20 percent.

“In retail, tourist flows are likely to remain negligible, and store operations are continuing to face significant headwinds, with some remaining closed and operating with reduced trading hours,” the company added.

In late morning deals, Burberry shares dived 6.8 percent to £14.51 on London’s FTSE 100 index, which was 0.8 percent higher at 6,231.77 points.

“It’s something of a mixed picture from Burberry,” said Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Overall sales numbers are predictably ugly, but the pace of recovery is faster than we’d expected with a particularly stylish turnaround in mainland China.”

Topics: Burberry China

Lockdown gaming fuels rise in UK inflation rate

Lockdown gaming fuels rise in UK inflation rate

  • Demand spike puts games in bestseller charts despite global console shortages
LONDON: British inflation rose unexpectedly last month, spurred by rising prices for in-demand computer consoles during the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation increased to 0.6 percent in June from May’s four-year low of 0.5 percent, pushed up also by the lack of traditional summer clothing sales last month after retailers slashed prices during the lockdown earlier in the year.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for the rate to fall to 0.4 percent. Only a few had predicted an increase.

“June’s inflation figures are slightly above expectations but there remains abundant spare capacity in the economy,” said Debapratim De, senior economist at Deloitte.

“This should maintain a downward pressure on inflation, which could fall further, especially if there is a spike in unemployment later this year.”

Data published on Tuesday showed gross domestic product grew by a slower-than-expected 1.8 percent in May from April, when it slumped by 20 percent. The government’s budget forecasters said the economy could shrink by as a much as 14.3 percent this year.

An emergency cut to the VAT sales tax rate for hospitality and tourism, which took effect on Wednesday, is also likely to exert downward pressure on inflation.

Economists say inflation running well below the Bank of England’s 2 percent target leaves it under no pressure to rethink its huge stimulus push.

The coronavirus outbreak’s impact on supply chains led to shortages of game consoles around the world, just as demand spiked from people isolating at home.

In May, the Japanese computer games giant Nintendo reported a surge in profits in the first three months of the year, when many countries first entered lockdown.

“It is possible that prices have been influenced by the coronavirus lockdown changing the timing of demand and the availability of some items, particularly consoles,” the ONS said in a statement.

“However, it is equally likely to be a result of the computer games in the bestseller charts.”

Clothing and footwear prices almost held steady in June, a month which usually sees sales promotions.

The ONS said 17 percent of the items used to compile the CPI were unavailable to consumers in June because of the lockdown.

Core inflation, which excludes typically volatile prices, rose to 1.4 percent from May’s 1.2 percent.

Topics: UK inflation lockdown

