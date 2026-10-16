RIYADH: Environmental commitments and reliable energy supplies should not be treated as competing priorities, Princess Noura bint Turki Al-Saud told Arab News as she detailed how Saudi Arabia is pursuing its climate ambitions.

Princess Noura, who is the co-founder of AEON Collective — a non-profit initiative advocating for inclusive and sustainable development — explained that the Kingdom has consistently advocated a balanced approach to energy policy as global discussions increasingly recognise the importance of supply security.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to have an electricity-generation mix of 50 per cent natural gas and 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030, as the Kingdom seeks to reduce its reliance on oil.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh, Princess Noura said: “I think the climate ambition has occupied the space for the longest time, without looking at a disconnect with energy security.”

Princess Noura added: “This is where the Kingdom came in, with a different perspective and constantly reminding the world that you cannot detach energy security and energy affordability from the climate challenge and the climate issues that we’re facing.”

She said suggestions that climate change was taking a back seat in global energy discussions did not necessarily reflect a retreat from environmental commitments, but rather a reassessment of how climate policies intersect with energy markets.

“It’s not about that. It’s more that it consumed the conversation for the longest time,” she said, acknowledging that different countries and groups had raised legitimate concerns.

Princess Noura argued that energy policy decisions require expertise and an understanding of market dynamics, not an isolated focus on environmental targets.

“It goes back to the professionals who really understand the market and understand the sectors and understand the dynamics within the energy sector to actually make these tough decisions and make the right calls and policies.”

Saudi Arabia had continued investing in its climate plans while recognising that environmental challenges extend beyond the energy industry, she argued, adding: “To look at it in a vacuum and at a disconnect from energy policy or environmental policy is one of the biggest faults that happened.”

Pointing to discussions at the Congress, Princess Noura highlighted the continued need for investment in both traditional and renewable energy.

“In the end, it’s not an either-or situation, right? It’s all of the above,” she said.

“The climate issue will still be one of the biggest challenges that we face, but it’s also a long-term challenge, and you cannot forego one for the other.”

Beyond national policy, Princess Noura emphasised the importance of bringing complex climate and energy discussions closer to everyday life through public engagement and education.

She highlighted AEON Collective's Tree Library initiative, which seeks to encourage meaningful conversations about sustainability, energy and environmental issues, helping people explore these subjects beyond political debates and headlines.

"Not everyone can be an expert in climate policy. Not everyone can be an expert in energy policy. And these are some very technical areas to be an expert in," she said.

"We're able to communicate with people and have them think about things from a multidimensional approach, understand the situation for what it is and ... the narrative that's being told," she said.

"And that's the most important thing, clarifying the facts. Because in this world, it's hard to get the right facts."