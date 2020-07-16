You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi energy minister sees potential extension to oil cuts until end of 2022

Saudi energy minister sees potential extension to oil cuts until end of 2022

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5rzsu

Updated 16 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi energy minister sees potential extension to oil cuts until end of 2022

  • Prince Abdulaziz stressed the importance of compliance with agreed quotas from all members
Updated 16 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: Oil markets still have not existed from the ‘Corona tunnel’ and the OPEC+ production cut deal may extend to the end of 2022, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said in an interview with Alarabiya.
He said that a monthly meeting by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held every month until the oil market sees a full recovery from the pandemic.
“The deal will continue until April 2022, it’s clearly mentioned in the agreement that a further meeting to be held in December (2021) to discuss the need of extending the deal until the end of 2022” he said.
He stressed the importance of compliance with agreed quotas from all members, adding that without compliance, countries that fulfilled their commitments may not agree to cut their production subsequently.
The minister described the decision that the Kingdom has taken last March after the collapse of OPEC+ negotiations to extend the oil cuts as "tough but the right decision."

Topics: Oil

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for international action over decaying Red Sea oil tanker
Business & Economy
OPEC sees oil demand soaring in 2021 but still below 2019

China’s economy bounces back from pandemic contraction

Updated 21 min 55 sec ago
AFP

China’s economy bounces back from pandemic contraction

  • But retail sales fell short of forecasts, suggesting that consumer reticence to go out and spend may delay a full recovery
Updated 21 min 55 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China’s economy returned to growth in the second quarter following a coronavirus contraction, with President Xi Jinping promising continued expansion ahead and urging foreign companies to be a part of it.

The forecast-beating figures released on Thursday follow a string of data showing the world’s number two economy slowly emerging from the pandemic, and should provide hope to other governments looking to recover from a crisis that has likely caused a global recession.

Gross domestic product expanded 3.2 percent in April-June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, smashing expectations and a massive improvement on the 6.8 percent contraction in the first quarter.

In a letter to members of the Global CEO Council, Xi said “the fundamentals of China’s long-term economic growth have not changed and will not change,” according to state media.

He reiterated pledges to continue opening up an economy that many foreign businesses say offers unfair advantages to Chinese companies, and added that it was “the right choice to stay rooted in China.”

However, in a sign that full recovery could take time, retail sales — a key indication of consumer sentiment — fell short of forecasts, shrinking 1.8 percent on-year in June, suggesting continued reticence about going out to spend even as the virus appears largely under control in China.

The data also failed to lift Asian markets, led by Shanghai, which tanked 4.5 percent having rallied around 15 percent this month.

“No matter how much stimulus and fiscal sugar you try to entice consumers with, they will not leave their apartment and go on a spending spree until they feel confident the landscape is virus-free,” said AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes.

The retail sector occupies an increasingly crucial role in China’s economy as leaders look to consumers, rather than trade and investment, to drive growth.

A domestic consumption pick-up is especially needed as external demand weakens, but Innes noted it is easier to normalize supply than demand.

Louis Kuijs, of Oxford Economics, said household consumption remains the “weakest link” among indicators, although China’s economic upturn is expected to continue in the second half of 2020.

Economists warn, however, that official Chinese figures should be taken with a grain of salt, with longstanding suspicions they are massaged upward for political reasons by a ruling Communist Party that bases its legitimacy on delivering continued prosperity.

“Is it too good to be true?” ING chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang asked, saying that more data was needed. She pointed to risks down the road including trade and tech tensions with other economies, particularly the US.

Economists also warn of uncertainty owing to an uneven recovery — growth in infrastructure investment has rebounded, but private fixed-asset investment and retail sales remained weak.

As if mindful of the concerns, Xi pledged that “China will foster new opportunities and create new prospects for Chinese and foreign enterprises,” and will implement growth-oriented policies, his letter said, according to Xinhua.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year, has since shut businesses and destroyed millions of jobs globally, likely tipping the world economy into recession.

Growth beat the 1.3 percent gain tipped in an AFP poll of analysts but remains among China’s lowest quarterly expansion rates on record. The economy contracted 1.6 percent on-year in the first six months, the NBS said, and urban unemployment dipped to 5.7 percent in June from 5.9 percent a month earlier.

Unemployment is a closely watched marker, with nearly nine million graduates expected to enter an uncertain labor market this year and analysts saying actual joblessness is likely higher.

NBS spokeswoman Liu Aihua said China’s economy was staging a “gradual recovery.” But it is “still under pressure” as the pandemic ravages many of China’s key trading partners.

China is expected to be the only major economy to see growth in 2020, being the first hit by the virus and to bounce back.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
China warns UK: ‘Dumping’ Huawei will cost you
Business & Economy
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027, angering China and pleasing Trump

Latest updates

China’s economy bounces back from pandemic contraction
Indonesian coal plant taints South Korea’s green pledge
Saudi Post calls on artists to design G20 stamp
Journalists learn about effects of pandemic on children and their rights
Real Madrid clinches Spanish league title with win

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.