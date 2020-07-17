You are here

  • Home
  • Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends the funeral of Major Garush Hambardzumyan, who was killed in fighting with Azerbaijani forces, Yerevan, Armenia, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cj7ej

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

  • Putin alongside senior Russian government officials emphasised an urgent need for the parties to adhere to a cease-fire
  • The two rivals have been locked for decades in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s southwestern separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it is prepared to mediate peace talks between ex-Soviet rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan after fighting escalated along their shared border.
President Vladimir Putin and members of Russia’s Security Council expressed “extreme concern” over the flare-up in fighting between the South Caucasus countries that erupted last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin alongside senior Russian government officials “emphasised an urgent need for the parties to adhere to a cease-fire, and voiced a readiness to mediate efforts,” Peskov said, quoted by the Interfax news agency.
The two rivals have been locked for decades in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s southwestern separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh, which was seized by ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.
Negotiations mediated by Russia, the United States, and France since 1994 have failed to bring about a lasting resolution to the stalemate.
The most recent flare-up in fighting began on Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of starting the shelling that has continued sporadically for several days and so far claimed a total of 17 lives.
Armenian government spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Friday that fighting subsided overnight and that “the situation remains calm, there is no shooting.”
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said “overall, situation remains tense.”

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorny Karabakh Russia Vladimir Putin

Related

World
New clashes dash hopes of end to fighting on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
World
4 Azerbaijani troops die in clashes with Armenia

UK PM hopes for return to normality by Christmas

Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
AFP

UK PM hopes for return to normality by Christmas

  • Johnson sketched out a timetable for easing the remaining lockdown measures in England, including lifting homeworking guidance and reopening sports stadiums and live theater
  • Fears of a second wave of infections were raised this week when scientists said nearly 120,000 people could die in hospitals alone from September to June next year
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain could return to normality from the coronavirus outbreak by Christmas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, despite fears of a second wave of cases over winter.
Johnson sketched out a timetable for easing the remaining lockdown measures in England, including lifting homeworking guidance and reopening sports stadiums and live theater.
“It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November, at the earliest, possibly in time for Christmas,” he said.
Current government guidance is for employees to work from home where they can.
But under the latest proposals, Johnson said employers can have “more discretion” and discuss with workers whether it is safe to return to the office from August 1.
Asked if that was at odds with his own government’s advice, Johnson also said people could still continue to work from home.
From the same date, most remaining leisure venues, including skating rinks and casinos could also reopen, subject to social distancing regulations.
Wedding receptions with up to 30 guests would also be allowed.
Johnson also said the state-run National Health Service (NHS) would receive an extra £3 billion ($3.8 billion, 3.3 million euros) to prepare for a possible winter spike in cases.
“Even as we plan for the worst, I strongly believe we should also hope for the best,” he added.
Fears of a second wave of infections were raised this week when scientists said nearly 120,000 people could die in hospitals alone from September to June next year.
The warning was put forward as a “reasonable worst-case scenario” if no counter-measures were put in place.
Johnson acknowledged the risks of reopening, particularly for winter when the NHS is often under greater strain because of seasonal flu outbreaks.
But he said councils across England would be given new powers to impose local restrictions quickly in the case of outbreaks, instead of a renewed nationwide lockdown.
Leicester, a city in central England, has been under local lockdown for the last two weeks because of a spike in cases.
Johnson gave sports fans something to cheer about by announcing the intention to allow crowds to return to stadiums, subject to successful test events, from October.
Mass gatherings have been banned since March, and the showpiece English Premier League has been played behind closed doors, without fans, since it resumed.
Among the pilot events will be the World Snooker Championship, the Glorious Goodwood horseracing festival and two county cricket friendly matches later this month.
Britain has seen more than 45,000 deaths in the outbreak — the worst in Europe — leading to criticism about the government approach to tackle the crisis.
On Friday, the health ministry ordered an urgent review into how death tolls are counted, after a study claimed an overestimation because figures included people who died long after recovering from the virus.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say
Middle-East
UK ‘aid worker’ to be put on trial by Syrian militants

Latest updates

Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break
Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19
UK PM hopes for return to normality by Christmas
Italy greets first refugees since border lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.