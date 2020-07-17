Three white men charged in killing of black jogger in Georgia plead not guilty

You are here

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, walks to the Glynn County Courthouse with attorney Lee Merritt, right, and chief investigator Charles Prescott III, July 17, 2020, Brunswick, Georgia. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Police say Gregory McMichael saw Ahmaud Arbery jogging through his neighborhood outside of Brunswick and believed he looked like a burglary suspect
  • Arbery, 25, who was killed on Feb. 23, became a touchstone in cross-country protests over racial and social justice in the United States
ATLANTA: The three white men charged with the murder of a black jogger in south Georgia pleaded not guilty Friday morning in Chatham County Superior Court, in a case that spurred a national outcry after cellphone video of the shooting appeared on the Internet.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed on Feb. 23 just outside the coastal town of Brunswick, became a touchstone in cross-country protests over racial and social justice in the United States.
A former law enforcement officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, are charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Their neighbor who took the cellphone video, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, was charged with murder and attempt to illegally detain and confine.
Police say Gregory McMichael saw Arbery jogging through his neighborhood outside of Brunswick and believed he looked like a burglary suspect. The elder McMichael called his son and the two armed themselves and drove after Arbery.
Bryan joined the chase in his own vehicle, police say, and took video of the incident on his phone, which appears to show the McMichaels confronting Arbery before Arbery was shot with a shotgun.
Judge Timothy Walmsley accepted the not guilty pleas and waived arraignment at the request of the defendants’ lawyers.
No court date was immediately set, but there were several motions pending for later Friday morning on behalf of Bryan, including a request for bond.
“Keeping him in jail isn’t going to accomplish anything,” Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, told reporters on Thursday.
“Going in and out of jail is difficult because of the virus, and being in jail is tough with the virus,” Gough said.
Gough told Reuters he also plans to ask that the state replace the lead prosecutor.

At India’s largest COVID-19 hospital, doctors ready to tackle second wave of virus

At India’s largest COVID-19 hospital, doctors ready to tackle second wave of virus

  • The 2,000-bed Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in New Delhi
  • Infections numbers are now rising in the smaller towns and villages rather than in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai
NEW DELHI: Doctors at India’s largest hospital treating coronavirus patients said on Friday they are prepared if infections increase again in the capital, while rising cases in other parts of the country pushed the number of infections past one million on Friday.
The 2,000-bed Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in New Delhi, having treated over 6,000 COVID-19 patients. Now patient numbers have fallen in the city.
“Even if we have larger number and a second wave comes (in New Delhi), then we have very excellent facility ... and we are prepared for that,” the hospital’s medical director, Suresh Kumar, told Reuters during a visit to the government-run hospital.
The COVID-19 ward, bustling with patients at the start of pandemic, was largely quiet with only a few beds occupied when Reuters visited on Friday.
But patients were trickling in. Staff wheeled in a 29-year-old man on a stretcher with a hand on his chest, his mother walking in next to him. The ICU had relatively more patients.
When the pandemic started to sweep New Delhi a few months ago, the hospital scrambled to find enough beds or equipment.
Infections numbers are now rising in the smaller towns and villages rather than in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai that were the initial hotspots, so doctors at the hospital say they have had a chance to catch a breath.
Kumar said that in the course of the fight against the disease, two hospital staff had died.

