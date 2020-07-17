You are here

Hyperloop One: The future of transit in Saudi Arabia

Under the initiative, Riyadh would become a transportation hub connecting cities such as Jeddah, and the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, with Hyperloop pods capable of carrying groups of 25 passengers comfortably at speeds of 1,000 km per hour. (Screenshot)
LOS ANGELES: American transportation technology company Hyperloop One is gearing up to bring the “future of transit” to Saudi Arabia via a partnership agreement with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport.

Under the initiative, Riyadh would become a transportation hub connecting cities such as Jeddah, and the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, with Hyperloop pods capable of carrying groups of 25 passengers comfortably at speeds of 1,000 km per hour.

Describing the technology, Josh Giegel, co-founder and chief technology officer of the Los Angeles-based firm, told Arab News: “Going from A to B, direct to destination at the speeds of an aircraft, but inside a tube.

“So, small vehicles direct to destination using electromagnetic propulsion and magnetic levitation.


“Being able to have breakfast in Riyadh, go to prayer in Makkah, come back all in time for lunch, do everything that you need to do really gives you a new type of way of being a logistics hub for the actual entire GCC region,” he said.

The system would also allow for safer social distancing, thanks to the small group sizes, lack of frequent stops, and adaptive artificial intelligence, which would allow for additional pods to be added, as necessary.

“You’re automating the fleet. That allows you, if you only need a 50 percent capacity in a single pod, to do that without having to tape off seats and other things like that,” Giegel added.

The partnership began in February, and Hyperloop technology is still in development with testing being conducted in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company anticipates Hyperloop will be ready for the public by the end of the decade.

Topics: Saudi Arabia hyperloop Travel

Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19

Updated 17 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 191,161
  • A total of 2,407 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 17 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 37 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,613 new confirmed cases of the disease on Friday.
Of the new cases, 235 were recorded in Jeddah, 191 in Hufof, 185 in Riyadh and 127 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 191,161 after 3,539 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,407 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

