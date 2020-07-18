You are here

  • Home
  • Bayern star Thiago Alcantara set to join Liverpool: Report

Bayern star Thiago Alcantara set to join Liverpool: Report

Thiago Alcantara
Short Url

https://arab.news/5kt4x

Updated 18 July 2020
AFP

Bayern star Thiago Alcantara set to join Liverpool: Report

  • Alcantara joined Bayern in 2013, when newly arrived head coach Pep Guardiola started three years in charge
Updated 18 July 2020
AFP

BERLIN: Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara is on the verge of joining Premier League champions Liverpool after stalling over signing a contract extension at Bayern Munich, according to a report in Bild on Friday.

The paper claims Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the playmaker who helped Munich win the Bundesliga title and German Cup double last season, but the clubs have yet to agree on a transfer fee.

According to Bild, Liverpool are not willing to pay more than €25 million ($28.5 million), while Bayern want around €40 million for the 29-year-old.

Earlier this week, there were widespread reports that Alcantara’s house in Munich is already up for sale.

With a year left on his contract, Alcantara has stalled on signing an extension, but Bayern clearly want to keep him.

“We negotiated with him and granted his wishes, but it looks like he wants to do something new at the end of his career,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in early July.

Alcantara joined Bayern in 2013, when newly arrived head coach Pep Guardiola started three years in charge by declaring “Thiago or nothing” in terms of new signings.

He won the Champions League under Guardiola in 2010/11 with Barcelona and since joining Bayern, Alcantara has won the Bundesliga title in each of his seven seasons, lifting the German Cup four times.

He has made 231 appearances for Bayern, scoring 31 goals and creating 37 more.

Topics: Thiago Alcantara Bayern Munich Liverpool UCL

Related

Sport
Kimmich: Bayern need to stay ‘hungry’ for Champions League bid
Sport
Lewandowski passes 50-goal mark as Bayern win 20th German Cup to complete double

Princess Reema bint Bandar appointed member of International Olympic Committee

Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

Princess Reema bint Bandar appointed member of International Olympic Committee

  • Princess Reema has been Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US since February 2019
  • Also elected to the IOC was Sebastian Coe, the head of World Athletics, and four others
Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud has been elected as member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its session on Friday.

“Honored to be elected as a member of IOC. Thank you to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, HRH Crown Prince, and Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal (president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee) for their support. It has been an honor to serve my community through the universal language of sports,” said the princess on her official Twitter account.

Five candidates — three women and two men — have been nominated for membership by the IOC executive board.

The 136th IOC session chaired by its president, Dr. Thomas Bach, was held virtually on Friday, and voted in Princess Reema as the first Saudi women to hold this post. Princess Reema is the third Saudi in this position after the late Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (1983-1999), and Prince Nawwaf bin Faisal bin Fahd Al Saud (2001-2014).

Also elected to the IOC was Sebastian Coe, the head of World Athletics, former Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) board member Maria de la Caridad Colon Ruenes and acting Mongolian National Olympic Committee president Battushig Batbold.

Princess Reema has been Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US since February 2019, and is the first female to hold the post. She attended George Washington University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies.

In October 2018, she was appointed president of the Mass Participation Federation, making her the first woman to lead a multi-sports federation in the Kingdom, a role she occupied until her appointment as Saudi ambassador to the US.

Princess Reema has served as a member of the World Bank’s advisory council for the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative since 2017. She has been a member of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee since 2017 and a member of the IOC Women in Sports Commission since 2018.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), thanked King Salman and the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their continued support for all sports, both internally and externally.

He congratulated Princess Reema on her election, saying that it confirms the ability of Saudi sports cadres to be present at an international level in organizations such as the IOC, which is the highest sporting authority in the world, where she, along with her colleagues, can work towards promoting Olympic values in Saudi Arabia and the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Olympic Committee (IOC) Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan

Related

Sport
Olympic organizers, IOC in conflict over who pays for postponement
Sport
Olympic delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest

Latest updates

Iran police crack down on citizens protesting worsening economic crisis
Bahaa Hariri backs Maronite patriarch’s call to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty
Tearful Beirut university staff join protests after mass job cull
Hamas criticized for ‘flagrant violation of media pluralism’
Lebanon pushes for Syrian refugees to leave

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.