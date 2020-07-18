You are here

World Emoji Day: What are the most popular Facebook emoticons in the region?

Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

World Emoji Day: What are the most popular Facebook emoticons in the region?

  • The smiley face wearing a mask emoji is becoming more popular
Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

To celebrate World Emoji Day, Facebook has released statistics showing the most popular emoticons in the MENA region.
The top emojis used by people to comment on Facebook are: face with tears of joy, red heart, heavy black heart, smiling face with heart shaped eyes, rolling on the floor laughing, face throwing a kiss, rose, sparkling heart, heart suit and broken heart.


“Hearts and laughing smileys are the most popular forms of expression among people in this region, pointing to the positive mindset that still resides in communities” Facebook’s statement said.
Another emoji which is gaining track in the region due to the coronavirus pandemic, is the smiley face wearing a medical mask. The top five Arab countries where the emoji was popular are Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

 

Topics: Facebook World Emoji Day

Twitter: Attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts

Updated 18 July 2020
Reuters

Twitter: Attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts

  • Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency
  • The FBI’s San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the hacking
Updated 18 July 2020
Reuters

Twitter said on Saturday that hackers were able to download account information for up to eight accounts involved in the hack of its systems this week, but said none of them were verified accounts.
The company said the unidentified attackers targeted 130 accounts, and were able to reset passwords to take control of 45 of them and tweet from those accounts.
Hackers accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former US President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.
Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.
In the attack that occurred on Wednesday, Twitter said hackers were able to view personal information including email addresses and phone numbers of the 130 targeted accounts, but unable to view previous account passwords.
“In cases where an account was taken over by the attacker, they may have been able to view additional information,” Twitter said in the statement without specifying the type of information accessed.
Hackers may have also attempted to sell the user names of some of the accounts, it said.
The high-profile accounts that were hacked also included rapper Kanye West, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber and Apple.
In its latest statement, Twitter said attackers “manipulated a small number of employees” to gain access to the internal support tools used in the hack.
The company said it was holding back some of the details of the attack as it continues its investigation and reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners.
The FBI’s San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the hacking, with many Washington lawmakers also calling for an account of how it happened.

Topics: Twitter

