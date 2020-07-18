You are here

Charity slams UK govt’s ‘alarming inaction’ over children in Syria

In October 2019, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that “unaccompanied minors or orphans” in Syria could be returned to the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

  • Home secretary yet to respond to Save the Children letter asking how she intended to bring home British minors
LONDON: The UK Home Office has been accused of “alarming inaction” after making no apparent attempts to bring back any stranded British children from Syria for eight months, despite pledges from senior ministers to help them.

An estimated 60 or so British children are trapped in northeast Syria in camps run by the Syrian Democratic Forces. Charity Save the Children has been campaigning to bring these children back to the UK.

In October 2019, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that “unaccompanied minors or orphans” in Syria could be returned to the UK.

When three orphans returned in November, he hailed the move as “the right thing to do” and said: “These innocent, orphaned children should never have been subjected to the horrors of war.” 

But since then, it appears that no more children have been returned to the UK through the scheme.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has yet to respond to a letter sent by Save the Children in December 2019 that asked how she intended to start bringing home British minors.

Orlaith Minogue, conflict and humanitarian advocacy adviser for Save the Children, said she was “extremely frustrated” by the UK government’s “alarming inaction.”

She added: “We’ve repeatedly tried to engage the Home Office and Foreign Office on a progress report about what is happening and the state of the children’s safety, but we have received no further information or what steps have been taken.”

Other European countries have been quicker to act. Last month, the French government brought home 10 children of suspected Daesh fighters from northeast Syria. Since Daesh was defeated in March 2019, France has repatriated 28 children from Syria. 

A Home Office spokesperson said the COVID-19 pandemic had suspended all refugee resettlement activity, but would restart “as soon as possible once conditions allow.”

The issue of repatriating Daesh members and their families has gained increased attention in recent weeks since a high-profile court ruling that Shamima Begum, a British teenager who joined the group when she was 15, could return to the UK to fight the legal battle over her citizenship status.

Topics: UK Syria

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Cara Anna | AP

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

  • South Africa dislodged Peru from 5th place in the list of countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Cara Anna | AP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Saturday became one of the top five worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, as breathtaking new infection numbers around the world were a reminder that a return to normal life is still far from sight.
The country’s 350,879 cases make up roughly half of all confirmed infections on the African continent and its struggles are a sign of trouble to come for nations with fewer health care resources. South Africa now trails the US, Brazil, India and Russia in the number of infections, surpassing Peru, after health authorities announced 13,285 new cases.
“The simple fact is that many South Africans are sitting ducks because they cannot comply with World Health Organization protocols on improved hygiene and social distancing,” the foundation of former South African archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, warned in a statement.
The development comes a day after the World Health Organization reported a single-day record of new infections at over 237,000. Daily death tolls have been reaching new highs in several US states and India’s infections are over 1 million. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection issues in some nations.
The world on Saturday marked Mandela Day, remembering Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first Black president — another Nobel Peace Prize winner — and his legacy of fighting inequality. The country, however, remains the world’s most unequal, and health officials have warned that the pandemic will lay that bare.
South Africa’s new coronavirus epicenter, Gauteng province, hosts the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria and one-quarter of the country’s population, with many poor people living in crowded conditions in the middle of a frosty Southern Hemisphere winter.
Mandela’s message is “more relevant than ever,” WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti said, calling for equitable access to care.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who delivered the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, said “COVID-19 has been likened to an X-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built,” adding that developed countries have “failed to deliver the support needed to help the developing world through these dangerous times.”
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14.1 million and deaths are nearing 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Infections are soaring in US states like Florida, Texas, Arizona, fueled by the haphazard lifting of coronavirus lockdowns and the resistance of some Americans to wearing masks.
In the US, teams of military medics have been deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by patients. The surge of infections means that millions of American children are unlikely to return to classrooms full time in the fall.
In India, a surge of 34,884 new cases was reported as local governments continue to re-impose focused lockdowns in several parts of the country.
In Iran, the president made the startling announcement that as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. Hassan Rouhani cited a new Health Ministry study that has not been made public. Iran has the Middle East’s worst outbreak with more than 270,000 confirmed cases.
In Bangladesh, confirmed cases surpassed 200,000 but experts say the number is much higher as the country lacks adequate labs for testing. Most people in rural areas have stopped wearing masks and are thronging shopping centers ahead of the Islamic festival Eid Al-Adha this month.
Scientists, meanwhile, poured cold water on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hope that the country may return to normal by Christmas.
A world where people can “go to work normally, travel on the buses and trains, go on holiday without restrictions, meet friends, shake hands, hug each other and so on — that’s a long way off, unfortunately,” without a vaccine, said epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

Topics: Coronavirus South Africa

What We Are Reading Today: The Rise Of The G.I. Army, 1940-1941

