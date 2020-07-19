You are here

Australia’s Victoria requires masks for Melbourne hit by COVID-19

Victoria became the first state in Australia to require masks for part of its population. Above, Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne. (AAP Image via Reuters)
Updated 19 July 2020
Reuters

  • Melbournians not wearing face coverings will be fined $140
  • Victoria is first state in Australia to require masks for part of its population
MELBOURNE: People in Melbourne must now wear masks when leaving their homes as Victoria, Australia’s second most-populous state, marked two weeks of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday.
Melbournians not wearing face coverings will be fined A$200 ($140), said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews.
Victoria, which has forced nearly 5 million people into a partial six-week lockdown on July 9, reported 363 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, after 217 cases the previous day.
“We’re going to be wearing masks in Victoria and potentially in other parts of the country for a very long time,” Andrews told a televised briefing.
“There’s no vaccine to this wildly infectious virus,” he said. Masks are “a simple thing, but it’s about changing habits, it’s about becoming a simple part of your routine.”
Australia has recorded about 11,800 coronavirus cases, a fraction of what has been seen in other countries or even some US states, but an outbreak of community transmission in Victoria has been growing, prompting authorities to impose stricter social distancing measures.
“Community transmission is difficult and challenging,” Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt told a televised briefing. “That remains our single greatest threat.”
Three deaths from the COVID-19 disease were reported in Victoria on Sunday, bringing the total to 38 and raising Australia’s death toll to 122.
Victoria became the first state in Australia, a country of a loose federal system, to require masks for part of its population.
New South Wales (NSW), the most populous state that had moved to relax its social distancing guidelines earlier this month, has since moved to restrict again some social mingling as cases have been growing.
On Sunday, NSW reported 18 new infections, its highest in three months. The transmission rate in the state is higher than in Victoria, causing concerns.
“People are urged to avoid non-essential travel and gatherings,” NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty said in a video statement.
“Of particular concern is transmission in venues such as hotels and restaurants, the gym and social gatherings.”
About 60 people in Sydney face a fine of $1,000 each after attending a party Saturday night and breaking the public health guidelines of no more than 20 visitors to a home, police said.

Captain to face trial in first Italy ‘migrant pushback’ case

Francesco Bongarrà

Captain to face trial in first Italy ‘migrant pushback’ case

  • Supply ship “forced 101 refugees back to Libya despite warnings from NGO vessel”
  • Five children and five pregnant women were among those saved
ROME: The captain of an Italian-flagged ship will go on trial next fall in Naples accused of forcing 101 migrants back to Libya, the first case of its kind in Italy.

Such a case “has no precedent in the Italian judiciary system and may have relevant consequences,” said Nicola Fratoianni, an Italian MP asked to give evidence in the trial.

The captain of the Asso 28 supply ship and a representative of Augusta Offshore, the company that owns the ship, are accused of violating international laws forbidding the forced return of people to countries where they are at risk.

On July 30, 2018, the Italian ship rescued 101 migrants near an oil and gas rig in international waters between Italy and Libya, before taking them to a Tripoli port and handing them to the Libyan coast guard, Naples prosecutors Barbara Aprea and Giuseppe Tittaferrante allege.

The migrants were rescued from an unseaworthy dinghy near the Sabratha platform, which is operated by Mellitah Oil & Gas, a consortium of Libya’s National Oil Corporation and Italy’s ENI. Five children and five pregnant women were among those saved. Prosecutors say that no call was made to Italy’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), despite the rescue occurring within Italian jurisdiction.

The Augusta Offshore company claimed that the rescue was coordinated by the “Marine Department of Sabratha,” in conjunction with a representative of the Libyan coast guard who boarded the Asso 28. Italian prosecutors found no trace of the existence of the maritime department or any evidence that Libyan authorities were alerted.

Magistrates in Naples have audio recordings of radio contact between the Asso 28 and an Open Arms charity rescue vessel, which requested details about the location and condition of the migrants.

Fratoianni, leader of Sinistra Italiana, a far-left party, was on board the NGO ship during the rescue. He said Open Arms warned the Asso 28 that returning the migrants to Libya was illegal.

“It was an explicit collective pushback on the part of a ship flying the Italian flag. Now it is important that we finally have a trial. It will be key to getting the truth,” he told Arab News.

“We need to break the silence on the tragedies, drownings and deaths, but also the illegal returns which happen in the Mediterranean against international law. We owe this to all those who lost their lives trying to reach Italy in order to build a better life in Europe,” he added.

