Russian envoy rejects coronavirus vaccine hacking claims

Intelligence agencies in the US, Britain and Canada accused the hacking group APT29, believed to be part of Russian intelligence, of using malicious software to attack institutions involved in COVID-19 vaccine development. (AFP)
Updated 19 July 2020
AP

  • ‘In this world, to attribute any kind of computer hackers to any country, it is impossible’
LONDON: Russia’s ambassador to Britain has rejected allegations that his country’s intelligence services sought to steal information about a coronavirus vaccine.
Andrei Kelin said in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday that there was “no sense” in the allegations made last week by the United States, Britain and Canada.
“I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it,” he said when asked about the allegations. “I learned about their (the hackers) existence from British media. In this world, to attribute any kind of computer hackers to any country, it is impossible.”
Intelligence agencies in the US, Britain and Canada on Thursday accused the hacking group APT29 — also known as Cozy Bear and believed to be part of Russian intelligence — of using malicious software to attack academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in COVID-19 vaccine development. It was unclear whether any useful information was stolen.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said that “Russian actors” had tried to interfere in last year’s general election by “amplifying” stolen government papers online.
Kelin said in the interview that his country had no interest in interfering in British domestic politics.
“I do not see any point in using this subject as a matter of interference,” he said. “We do not interfere at all. We do not see any point in interference because for us, whether it will be (the) Conservative Party or Labour’s party at the head of this country, we will try to settle relations and to establish better relations than now.”

Updated 19 July 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Supply ship “forced 101 refugees back to Libya despite warnings from NGO vessel”
  • Five children and five pregnant women were among those saved
ROME: The captain of an Italian-flagged ship will go on trial next fall in Naples accused of forcing 101 migrants back to Libya, the first case of its kind in Italy.

Such a case “has no precedent in the Italian judiciary system and may have relevant consequences,” said Nicola Fratoianni, an Italian MP asked to give evidence in the trial.

The captain of the Asso 28 supply ship and a representative of Augusta Offshore, the company that owns the ship, are accused of violating international laws forbidding the forced return of people to countries where they are at risk.

On July 30, 2018, the Italian ship rescued 101 migrants near an oil and gas rig in international waters between Italy and Libya, before taking them to a Tripoli port and handing them to the Libyan coast guard, Naples prosecutors Barbara Aprea and Giuseppe Tittaferrante allege.

The migrants were rescued from an unseaworthy dinghy near the Sabratha platform, which is operated by Mellitah Oil & Gas, a consortium of Libya’s National Oil Corporation and Italy’s ENI. Five children and five pregnant women were among those saved. Prosecutors say that no call was made to Italy’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), despite the rescue occurring within Italian jurisdiction.

The Augusta Offshore company claimed that the rescue was coordinated by the “Marine Department of Sabratha,” in conjunction with a representative of the Libyan coast guard who boarded the Asso 28. Italian prosecutors found no trace of the existence of the maritime department or any evidence that Libyan authorities were alerted.

Magistrates in Naples have audio recordings of radio contact between the Asso 28 and an Open Arms charity rescue vessel, which requested details about the location and condition of the migrants.

Fratoianni, leader of Sinistra Italiana, a far-left party, was on board the NGO ship during the rescue. He said Open Arms warned the Asso 28 that returning the migrants to Libya was illegal.

“It was an explicit collective pushback on the part of a ship flying the Italian flag. Now it is important that we finally have a trial. It will be key to getting the truth,” he told Arab News.

“We need to break the silence on the tragedies, drownings and deaths, but also the illegal returns which happen in the Mediterranean against international law. We owe this to all those who lost their lives trying to reach Italy in order to build a better life in Europe,” he added.

