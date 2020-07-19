You are here

  • Home
  • Iran halts execution of 3 convicted over November protests

Iran halts execution of 3 convicted over November protests

Saeed Tamjidi (L), Mohammad Rajabi (C) and Amirhossein Moradi (R) were convicted of a range of offenses including sabotage, armed robbery and illegally fleeing the country and sentenced to death. (Photo: Iran Human Rights Monitor)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r39ws

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Iran halts execution of 3 convicted over November protests

  • Iran’s judiciary said last week that a court had upheld the death sentence for the three
  • Evidence found on their phones of the three setting alight banks, buses and public buildings
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has halted the execution of three people linked to deadly November protests sparked by a hike in petrol prices, one of the accused’s lawyers told AFP on Sunday.
“We conveyed a request (for a retrial) to the supreme court and they have accepted it. We hope the verdict will be overturned,” Babak Paknia said over the phone.
Iran’s judiciary said last week that a court had upheld the death sentence for the three.
It said evidence had been found on their phones of the three setting alight banks, buses and public buildings in November.
The three are Amirhossein Moradi, 26 and working at a cellphone retailer, Said Tamjidi, a 28-year-old student, and Mohammad Rajabi, also 26.
“We are very hopeful that the verdicts will be overturned... considering that one of the judges at the supreme court had opposed the verdicts before,” the four lawyers representing the accused said in a statement published by state news agency IRNA.
Numerous calls had spread online since the verdict was announced using the hashtag “DontExecute” for a halt to executions in the country.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said at the time that the verdict could still change over “extraordinary proceedings,” pointing to a legal clause that could trigger a retrial if deemed necessary by the chief justice.
The demonstrations erupted on November 15 after authorities more than doubled fuel prices overnight, exacerbating economic hardship in the sanctions-hit country.
They rocked a handful of cities before spreading to at least 100 urban centers across the Islamic republic.
Petrol pumps were torched, police stations attacked and shops looted, before security forces stepped in amid a near-total Internet blackout.
A senior Iranian lawmaker said in June that 230 were killed and thousands injured during the protests.
Authorities had for months refused to provide casualty figures, rejecting tolls given by foreign media and human rights groups as “lies.”
London-based rights group Amnesty International has put the number of deaths at 304, and a group of independent UN rights experts said in December that 400 including at least 12 children could have been killed, based on unconfirmed reports.
The United States has claimed that more than 1,000 were killed in the violence.

Topics: Iran Iran protest Iran protests

Related

Middle-East
Iran police crack down on citizens protesting worsening economic crisis

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

Updated 19 July 2020
AP

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announced that the launch would proceed at 6:58 a.m. Monday (2158 GMT Sunday)
  • A newcomer in space development, the UAE has so far successfully launched three observation satellites
Updated 19 July 2020
AP

TOKYO: A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday.
The launch of the orbiter — named Amal, or Hope — from Tanegashima Space Center on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for this past Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the provider of the H-IIA rocket, announced Sunday that the launch would proceed at 6:58 a.m. Monday (2158 GMT Sunday). The preparation has been completed, and the rocket is now on the launch pad, Mitsubishi said.
Hope is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. A successful Hope mission would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy, which is seeking a future in space.
Two other Mars missions are planned in the coming days by the US and China. Japan has its own Martian moon mission planned for 2024.
Hope will carry instruments to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change on Mars. It is scheduled to circle the red planet for at least two years. The UAE says it will provide a complete view of the Martian atmosphere during different seasons for the first time.
A newcomer in space development, the UAE has so far successfully launched three observation satellites, but has not gone beyond the Earth’s orbit.
Omran Sharaf, project director of Emirates Mars Mission, said in a Twitter video message Sunday: “The Emirates’ Mars mission is a message of hope to the Arab youth. If a young nation like UAE is able to reach Mars in less than 50 years, then we can do much more as a region.”

Topics: Mars UAE Hope Probe

Related

Middle-East
UAE reschedules Mars mission launch to between July 20 and July 22
Special
Middle-East
Emirates Mars Mission poised to fulfil Arab hopes and aspirations

Latest updates

Iraqi Amir Albazi claims debut win as Deiveson Figueiredo wins UFC Fight Night 2’s only title belt
Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch
Turkey suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus outbreak
Kuwait scrambles to boost coffers with up to $16 billion debt plan
More volunteers expected in UAE coronavirus vaccine clinical trials

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.