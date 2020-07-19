You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi PM Kadhemi leads high-level delegation to Saudi Arabia

Iraqi PM Kadhemi leads high-level delegation to Saudi Arabia

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will lead the Iraqi delegation to Saudi Arabia. (AP/File photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yr2p6

Updated 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Iraqi PM Kadhemi leads high-level delegation to Saudi Arabia

  • Mustafa Al-Kadhemi is expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • There will also be a meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council
Updated 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi arrives in Saudi Arabia on Monday at the head of a high-level ministerial delegation to the Kingdom.

Al-Kadhemi and Iraq’s ministers of oil, electricity, finance, planning, health and agriculture among others are expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visit the Neom megaproject on the northwest coast.

There will also be a meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which aims to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Al-Kadhemi enjoys popular support from Iraqis who wish their country to disengage from Iran, Dr. Mutlaq Al-Mutairi, a professor of political media, told Arab News.

“In the light of this support, all that is required is the political will to achieve sovereignty and independence for Iraq. It is not simple, but the opportunities are great.”

Saudi Arabia was in a strong position because the Kingdom was entering Iraq as an investor, which would bring economic benefits to the Iraqi people, Al-Mutairi said, provided the investments were protected from Iranian interference.

After his Saudi visit, Al-Kadhemi will travel to Iran for talks with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

An Iraqi delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Abdulamir Allawi, who is also the finance minister, arrived in the Kingdom on Sunday. 

The delegation will hold meetings of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which aims to strengthen ties between the two countries at all levels. The officials will interact with relevant authorities to develop partnerships between the private sectors on both sides and explore new opportunities in various sectors such as economy, development, security, investment, tourism, culture, and media.

The delegation also seeks to deepen mutual collaboration on key regional and international issues.

Topics: Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Mustafa Al-Kadhemi Iraq Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Iraqi government delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Iraqi PM to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran in diplomatic balancing act

Hajj 2020 pilgrims start 7 day quarantine

Updated 19 July 2020
Arab News

Hajj 2020 pilgrims start 7 day quarantine

  • The measure is part of a series of safeguards taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims
  • Pilgrims will be required to undergo a second quarantine period after they have performed Hajj
Updated 19 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Pilgrims selected to perform the Hajj this year started a seven day quarantine on Sunday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.
The measure is part of a series of safeguards taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims during Hajj, which takes place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
People from 160 different nationalities currently residing in the Kingdom have been selected to perform the Hajj this year.
The total number of pilgrims participating has been dramatically reduced to ensure social distancing measures are adhered.
Pilgrims will be required to undergo a second quarantine period after they have performed Hajj.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
‘Severe penalties’ face those attempting to enter Hajj sites without permit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 39 more deaths from COVID-19

Latest updates

Egyptian family stunned after father 'returns from dead'
Hagia Sophia mosaics will be covered with curtains during prayers -Turkish presidential spokesman
Emir’s brothers raise red flags as Qatar prepares to host 2022 FIFA World Cup
Iraqi PM Kadhemi leads high-level delegation to Saudi Arabia
Aramco to transfer free shares to Saudi investors next week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.