India reports record 40,425 new coronavirus cases

Indian police stop motorists on a street after a new lockdown was imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus in Siliguri on July 19, 2020. (AFP)
  • India has been conducting nearly 10,000 tests per million people
NEW DELHI: India reported more than 40,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, a record high for the country.
The 40,425 new cases raised India’s total to 1,118,043, including 27,497 deaths.
The ministry said late Sunday that India’s coronavirus fatality rate — currently at 2.49 percent — is “progressively falling” due to an effective containment strategy and aggressive testing.
A country of 1.4 billion people, India has been conducting nearly 10,000 tests per million people. More than 300,000 samples are being tested every day now, compared to just a few hundred in March, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s top medical research body.
With a surge in infections in the past few weeks, local governments in India have been ordering focused lockdowns in high-risk areas.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Dutch PM says progress in EU virus recovery talks, but failure still possible

Dutch PM says progress in EU virus recovery talks, but failure still possible

  • EU leaders were at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over the plan, with summit chairman Charles Michel describing the task as “mission impossible”
AMSTERDAM: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday EU leaders were making progress toward an agreement on a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned discussions could still fall apart.
“At times it didn’t look good last night, but I feel that on the whole we are making progress,” Rutte told reporters in Brussels.
EU leaders were at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over the plan, with summit chairman Charles Michel describing the task as “mission impossible.”

