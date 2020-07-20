Oxford vaccine produces strong immune response: Researchers

You are here

Results from the trial of more than 1,000 volunteers showed that patients who received the vaccine had detectable levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood, essential for fighting off coronavirus infections. (Oxford University)
A working vaccine would save the lives of many thousands of people, but would also help the global recovery from the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (Oxford University)
Oxford University announced on Monday that a coronavirus vaccine being produced by its researchers appears to safely produce a strong immune response in the body. (Oxford University)
Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial Andrew Pollard. (Supplied)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Hopes raised globally that many lives will be saved and economies can begin to recover
  • AstraZeneca has signed agreements with governments around the world to supply the vaccine should it prove effective and gain regulatory approval
LONDON: Oxford University announced on Monday that a coronavirus vaccine being produced by its researchers appears to safely produce a strong immune response in the body.

The success of the clinical trials has raised hopes globally that a working vaccine may soon be available. 

Results from the trial of more than 1,000 volunteers showed that patients who received the vaccine had detectable levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood, essential for fighting off coronavirus infections.

Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial, said the results are in line with what previous studies have shown to be associated with protection from the virus.


“We saw the strongest immune response in the 10 participants who received two doses of the vaccine, indicating that this might be a good strategy for vaccination,” he added.

While the initial results from the trial are promising, more research is required before it can be declared conclusively that the vaccine is ready and fully protects people from infection.

The vaccine in question is a modified version of the common cold virus, adjusted so it imitates coronavirus and effectively trains the body to attack it when detected. 

The vaccine has been developed at an unprecedented speed in partnership with UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

The British government has invested £85 million ($107.5 million) into this vaccine project alone, and has already ordered 100 million doses.

Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals research and development at AstraZeneca, said: “While there is more work to be done, today’s data increases our confidence that the vaccine will work and allows us to continue our plans to manufacture the vaccine at scale for broad and equitable access around the world.”

A working vaccine would save the lives of many thousands of people, but would also help the global recovery from the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report by the Arab League outlined the pandemic’s severe impact on the economies of its member states.

It estimated total economic damage at roughly $1.2 trillion, and predicts that it will cause over 7 million job losses in 2020 alone.

Income from oil has been particularly hard-hit by the decline in global trade, with Arab economies losing roughly $550 million per day in oil revenue.

The Arab League report called for the creation of a crisis fund to help mitigate the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Trump says wearing mask ‘patriotic’ in tweet showing his face covered

Trump says wearing mask ‘patriotic’ in tweet showing his face covered

  • Donald Trump: We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance
  • Amid a fierce resurgence of the virus in southern and western states — including some that are Republican strongholds — Trump has come under new pressure to change his tune
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, who for months refused to encourage mask wearing as a way to combat the coronavirus, on Monday tweeted a picture of himself with his face covered and touted his patriotism.
“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump wrote.
“There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!“
The accompanying picture, in black and white, showed Trump wearing a dark mask with the presidential seal.
The stylish photo and exhortation for Americans to unite around masks was a far cry from Trump’s longtime mocking of masks as symbols of weakness during a pandemic that he has repeatedly suggested is overblown.
However, his tweet stopped well short of endorsing calls from some for a nationwide mandate to wear masks in public.
The nation’s top medical authorities — backed by several leading Republican figures — say that mask wearing is crucial to halting the disease.
Amid a fierce resurgence of the virus in southern and western states — including some that are Republican strongholds — Trump has come under new pressure to change his tune.
He only wore a mask in public for the first time on July 11.
By contrast, his Democratic challenger in the November presidential election, Joe Biden, has worn a mask in public for months.

