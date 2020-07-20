You are here

Bielsa will be ‘incredible’ for Premier League: Guardiola

Barcelona’s coach Pep Guardiola, right, and Athletic Bilbao’s coach Marcelo Bielsa during a Spanish league match at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, March 31, 2012. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

  • Pep Guardiola: For world football, with his (Bielsa’s) ethics, behavior, the special way he plays — he is an authentic manager
  • The former Marseille, Lazio and Argentina boss brought the Elland Road outfit their first silverware since 1992 as they clinched the Championship title on Saturday
LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be an “incredible” addition to the Premier League next season.
Bielsa has masterminded Leeds’ return to the English top-flight after a 16-year absence.
The former Marseille, Lazio and Argentina boss brought the Elland Road outfit their first silverware since 1992 as they clinched the Championship title on Saturday.
Guardiola has often praised the 64-year-old in the past and he is excited to see the impact the Argentine can have on the Premier League.
“I was lucky to sometimes have the opportunity to talk with him, to see him. For world football, with his ethics, behavior, the special way he plays — he is an authentic manager,” Guardiola told reporters.
“No other manager can play the way he plays. His product is always incredibly personal. No-one can imitate him. That makes him so special.
“I was not his player, but I know the reference and influence for one thousand million players that were with him and their opinion.
“It’s my personal opinion that for English football it will be incredible for him to be in the Premier League next season, to learn from him and his teams, the way he plays.”
Despite being widely admired for his commitment to a high-tempo, attacking style of play, Bielsa has not been a regular winner of silverware.
But former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola, who has won 29 major trophies in his career, insists that does not matter.
“The knowledge you have as a manager does not depend on the results you have,” he said.
“The media and others judge on the results but the players judge managers through the knowledge they have.
“There are no doubts about the quality of this manager, Marcelo Bielsa and his knowledge, through the comments of the players that were with him.”

Topics: Marcelo Bielsa leeds united Pep Guardiola

Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020 due to coronavirus

Updated 20 July 2020
AFP

Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020 due to coronavirus

  • It will be the first time the trophy given for the world’s best men’s footballer has not been awarded
Updated 20 July 2020
AFP
PARIS: The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year due to the extraordinary conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers France Football announced on Monday.
It will be the first time the trophy given for the world’s best men’s footballer has not been awarded since Englishman Stanley Matthews won the inaugural edition in 1956.
“There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met,” said Pascal Ferre, the editor of the magazine.
The COVID-19 outbreak saw all major football leagues shut down in March, with the German Bundesliga the first to resume behind closed doors in May.
France Football said it would be unfair to vote on the world’s best player when some leagues, including the French Ligue 1, canceled their seasons early.
Ferre also suggested that it would not be right to judge players based on games played without spectators present.
“We believe that such a singular year cannot... be treated as an ordinary year,” he added.
“Two months (January and February), out of the eleven generally required to form an opinion and decide who should lift the trophies, represent far too little to gauge and judge, without forgetting that the other games were played — or will be played — in unusual conditions (behind closed doors, with five replacements, Champions League’s Final 8 played in a single game).”
Lionel Messi won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or last year.
The women’s Ballon d’Or, which was first awarded in 2018, has also been canceled.
France Football added that it was looking forward to holding a ceremony in 2021, but that this year it would instead organize a vote for the all-time greatest men’s XI.

