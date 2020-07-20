Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al-Adha on July 31

LuLu food festival takes shoppers around the world

With the ongoing pandemic forcing residents to postpone their travel plans, regional retailer LuLu Hypermarket has attempted to bring the world in one place by launching a two-week international food festival, “Around the World: Celebrating Global Flavors.” The event will highlight more than 10,000 products from 25 countries from July 19 to Aug. 1.

During this period, LuLu will offer a number of deals in stores and online, and will feature globally sourced food products from the US, the UK, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, South Africa, India, Sri Lanka, and other countries.

Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, said: “LuLu has always taken pride to be the only hypermarket chain in the region that showcases the rich food heritage and culture of different nations all year long, making us truly a place ‘where the world comes to shop.’ We thought food would be the common thread and that the best way to approach the concept of celebrating nationalities on one platform is through a food festival, especially in these challenging times when people cannot travel as much as they did before.”

FAST FACT Around the World: Celebrating Global Flavors The event will highlight more than 10,000 products from 25 countries from July 19 to Aug. 1.

LuLu is promoting a wide variety of imported food products, which range from grocery essentials to organic selection, healthy snacks and juices, dairy and meat items, breads, and much more.

“Our global partners and suppliers have contributed a lot in ensuring an uninterrupted food supply in our stores across the Kingdom with the help of our food sourcing and processing offices worldwide. We have been continuously implementing health and safety measures and social distancing practices in every store for the safety of both our customers and staff,” Mohammed added.

LuLu is one of the top retailers in the Middle East. Garnering more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest-growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia and Malaysia. Founded in the early 1990s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates 188 stores with a workforce of more than 55,000.