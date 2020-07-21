You are here

  • Home
  • Phase one of SPARK 60% complete

Phase one of SPARK 60% complete

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) in December 2018. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z5m3k

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Phase one of SPARK 60% complete

  • 15 major companies already signed deals; project to create massive job opportunities
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

DHAHRAN: The King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) has completed 60 percent of its first phase, which consists of infrastructure, roads, utilities, and real estate assets established across 14 square kilometers, in addition to a dedicated 3-square-kilometer logistics zone and dry port.

A total of SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) was invested in the first phase of the project, which is set to be completed in 2021. Upon completion the project will add SR22 billion annually to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2035, while creating thousands of new highly skilled job opportunities.

Chairman of the King Salman Energy Park, Dr. Mohammed Yahya Al-Qahtani, said: “Achieving this feat strongly reflects our commitment to implement this unique project that is designed for the betterment of our community. SPARK will be a new engine fueling the growth of the energy sector, as well as driving the diversification agenda of our economy. As we take huge economic leaps, soon we will be ready to attract the best talent and create new opportunities for our ambitious youth.”

He thanked SPARK’s employees, tenants and contractors for their “dedication and commitment” to ensuring continued progress by using new technologies and innovative methods to meet deadlines in a “safe and effective manner.”

Fifteen major energy companies have already signed agreements to invest in SPARK, and another 15 companies are currently in the pipeline. It is forecast that foreign direct investment in SPARK will exceed $2 billion in the next 2 years once these investors finalize the construction of their facilities.

SPARK has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the leading global logistics specialists, Hutchison Ports, to create a joint venture company to manage and operate the dry port and logistics zone. Once completed, SPARK’s investors and neighboring regional hubs will be able to benefit from world class logistics infrastructure and enhanced global reach.

In April 2019, Schlumberger commenced work on a $46 million facility that will produce drilling solutions for the regional energy industry, adding 260 jobs to the workforce. 

Yokogawa, another anchor investor in SPARK, is in the final stages of construction work on its new high-tech equipment center. The Oilfields Supply Company Saudi (OSC) is building an oil and gas industry user supply base to accelerate the growth of small and medium enterprises by providing ready-to-use factories with the latest specifications, along with a range of integrated services and logistical solutions.  

OSC Saudi has completed 10 percent of its construction and building work to date, becoming one of the largest investments in SPARK, with a forecast investment of $400 million spanning over a million square meters. 

Other investors, including Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Al-Rushaid Group and Sawafi-Borets, are in various stages of development, ranging from facilities design to appointing building contractors.

In Dec. 2018 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid the foundation stone for a 50 square kilometer park that would become a global center for the energy industry and technology. SPARK will contribute to supporting the national economic development process for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.   

SPARK is strategically located in the eastern region of the Kingdom, between Dammam and Al-Ahsa. Last year Saudi Aramco established the Energy City Development Company to develop the park’s infrastructure, roads and facilities, and to oversee partnerships for the operation and management of logistical and residential areas. The park will serve the entire energy sector and the Arabian Gulf, connected by railway to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

SPARK aims to attract local and international industry investors across five strategic sectors including upstream, downstream, petrochemicals, power and water treatment. Investors will benefit from SPARK’s wide range of services to help them achieve success and sustainability of their projects.

Its industrial project sites offer high-quality infrastructure that includes internal road networks, an advanced network of electrical power, water, natural gas, sanitation systems, rainwater drainage and the most modern communication network in the Kingdom.

Topics: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman Energy Park announces key investment
Business & Economy
King Salman Energy Park signs incubator as anchor tenant

Poland rules out ‘rule of law’ demands for EU cash

Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Poland rules out ‘rule of law’ demands for EU cash

  • Deadlocked European leaders try to save marathon virus rescue conference
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday said he would not allow the EU to put “rule of law” conditions on Poland receiving EU budget cash.

Morawiecki spoke as he arrived to the fourth day of an EU summit that has seen the bloc’s 27 leaders unable to agree a post-coronavirus rescue deal.

“For (the compromise) to be acceptable to Poland, we must obtain what we’ve asked for from the beginning: No discretionary powers for EU bodies, EU institutions regarding the rule of law,” Mateusz Morawiecki told Polish media in Brussels.

Like Hungary, Poland has been pilloried for years for undermining EU values such as freedom of the press and independence of the judiciary.

Meanwhile, EU leaders cautiously tried to get the summit back on track.

They began to gather for another session after three days and nights of prolonged wrangling failed to agree a €750 billion ($860 billion) bundle of loans and grants to drag Europe out of the recession caused by the pandemic.

Arriving for the session, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he saw “the possible hopes of a compromise,” but added: “Nothing has been agreed yet, so I will remain extremely cautious.”

Germany’s Angela Merkel was also careful not to inspire hopes of a rapid result. “Last night ... we put in place a framework for a possible agreement,” she said. “This is a step forward and it gives hope that an agreement can be reached today — or at least that an agreement is possible.”

The wrangling pits a coalition of “frugals” — the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Finland — which wants to cut the package back and impose strict rules on how it is used, against virus-ravaged powers like Italy and Spain seeking EU support.

France and Germany are backing efforts by European Council president Charles Michel to broker a compromise by cutting the grant portion of the deal to €390 billion — down from his initial proposal of €500 billion — and increasing the loan part.

But a European source said the new proposition might not reach Michel’s initial total target of €750 billion target and that the host had managed to convince the frugals to start negotiating the recovery grants only by putting a “knife to their throats” in a showdown late Sunday.

“Until we agree to define the amount of the recovery fund, we can’t advance,” he said. France had been holding out for at least €400 billion in grants, already less than the €500 billion in the first draft.

After Sunday’s raucous dinner Macron clashed personally with the Netherlands’ Mark Rutte and Austria’s Sebastian Kurz, accusing them of putting the entire European project in danger through “egotism” and threatening to storm off if they do not listen to his and Merkel’s advice.

Rutte told reporters he was in Brussels to take care of his own country, not to befriend leaders and “go to each other’s birthdays” — Merkel turned 66 on Friday, the first day of the talks, and received gifts from some fellow leaders. But he also said that, despite the tension, a deal was “very close.”

“We haven’t yet found the way through, and it could still fail, but I’m more optimistic than I was last night when, at one moment, I told myself, ‘It’s over’,” Rutte told reporters.

According to witnesses, at one point Macron thumped the table, berated Kurz for leaving to take a call and accused Rutte of behaving like former British Premier David Cameron — who took a hard line at EU summits and ended up leading his country into a referendum to quit the bloc.

Topics: Poland European Union Mateusz Morawiecki

Related

World
EU recovery summit could end with no deal, says Merkel
World
Poland faces momentous choice in tight presidential runoff

Latest updates

Phase one of SPARK 60% complete
Prayers pour in for King Salman after medical tests
Poland rules out ‘rule of law’ demands for EU cash
Collaboration, govt support ‘will help mitigate pandemic’
America adds 11 Chinese companies to economic blacklist

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.