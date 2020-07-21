You are here

Romanian doctors fight surge in virus cases and conspiracy theories

A medic visits patients infected with COVID-19 at "Victor Babes" infectious diseases hospital in Timisoara city on July 18, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • Doctor Virgil Musta is not only facing a surge in new daily cases, but also a string of conspiracy theories
  • Romania, with a population of almost 20 million, has to date reported more than 38,000 coronavirus infections
AFP

TIMISOARA, Romania: After almost four months of treating coronavirus patients in the western Romanian city of Timisoara, doctor Virgil Musta is not only facing a surge in new daily cases, but also a string of conspiracy theories.
“People are not respecting the rules any more,” the 62-year-old told AFP. “Three weeks ago we had one new case a day, now we have about 40.”
In a country where doctors rarely speak out, Musta has become a constant presence on social media and the local press, talking about his work at Victor Babes hospital.
“I have to act on two fronts — the professional one where I treat patients and the informational one where I try to explain the facts to people,” said Musta, who is also head of Timisoara’s infectious disease department.
The east European nation had stemmed the spread of COVID-19 under a strict two-month lockdown, but cases have jumped since it was lifted in mid-May — with a peak of 889 new infections on Saturday.
This has led to at least a dozen European countries re-imposing travel restrictions on people arriving from one of the EU’s poorest member states.
Romania, with a population of almost 20 million, has to date reported more than 38,000 coronavirus infections and over 2,000 deaths.

The caseload spike comes against a backdrop of multiplying conspiracy theories peddled online and in the streets in a country known for its poor health care system.
In Bucharest, a few hundred coronaskeptics — holding religious icons, the national flag and signs that read “I believe in GOD, not in COVID” — frequently protest against what they call a “sanitary dictatorship.”
“The figures are inflated for the benefit of the producers of protective masks,” says one protester, Ionut Moraru, while Marcela, a pensioner, fears being “forcibly interned just for a sneeze in a public place.”
“I must have the right to choose whether I want to be hospitalized or not,” says Costin Tanasescu, a 49-year-old entrepreneur in the construction industry.
In early July, the Constitutional Court ruled that mandatory hospitalization — imposed under the two-month state of emergency — violated “fundamental rights” and was illegal.
Since then, almost a thousand COVID-19 patients have discharged themselves from hospitals, according to official figures.
One of those who didn’t want to be hospitalized, Cristian Focsan, said on Facebook that he believed he could fight the virus on his own and didn’t want to occupy a bed, possibly needed by a seriously ill person.
But the 43-year-old economist’s condition worsened, and he ended up being placed on a ventilator in hospital.
After tough negotiations between the liberal government and the left-wing opposition, parliament adopted a new text this month that allows hospitals to keep people who tested positive for the virus under observation for 48 hours, even if they have no symptoms.
For hospitalizations beyond this time period, the public health department must approve each case, according to the new law, which comes into force on Tuesday — too late for some of those battling the virus’s spread.

As the Victor Babes hospital in Timisoara is full, a 12-bed mobile intensive care unit was deployed over the weekend in the inner courtyard.
Inside the building in what used to be the paediatric unit — and where drawings of cartoon figures adorn every wall — doctors are now treating COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.
A woman lying on a bed mourns her late husband who died recently after getting infected.
“I want my friends to see me here, especially those that don’t believe the virus is real. It’s not normal for a 34-year-old man with no health problems to die,” she told AFP.
A 50-year-old man from Timisoara recently refused treatment with remdesivir because he didn’t want “experiments done on him,” but his state deteriorated and he died in the ICU unit, according to Musta.
Others who tested positive left hospital and took public transport home, he adds.
In other parts of the country, two men who tested positive and who refused hospitalization have died at home recently, while in Dambovita in the south, six patients, saying they would be cared for at home, infected 20 members of their families, according to local health authorities.
Musta says he tries to argue against theories that the virus is not dangerous “as a way of prevention.”
“This war is not going to be won in the hospital, but inside communities,” he says.

Topics: Coronavirus

Dhaka grapples with fake COVID-19 scandal

Updated 21 July 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka grapples with fake COVID-19 scandal

  • Reports emerge of officials forging 20,000 medical certificates
Updated 21 July 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday began a massive drive against falsified coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test results and treatment irregularities a day after authorities arrested two officials and a doctor. 

The trio are accused of having sold thousands of fake medical certificates showing negative results for COVID-19 tests, a majority of which had never been conducted.

The country’s elite force, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), conducted a raid on the Shahabuddin Medical College (SMC) in Dhaka and arrested the three on Sunday.

“The hospital was cheating COVID-19 patients with fake reports and charging an unnecessarily expensive fee. Without conducting any lab test of the samples, the hospital issued COVID-19-positive certificates to the patients,” RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam told Arab News on Monday.

Alam added that, during the raid, the RAB found a case of a COVID-19-negative person who had been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit with four others who had tested positive for the disease.

“The hospital was also conducting COVID-19 tests using unauthorized kits and charging people $125 for each report,” he said.

This is despite the government fixing COVID-19 testing rates at $2.5 for public and $43 for private hospitals.

More than 20 people have been arrested for involvement in the scandal thus far, with law enforcement officials fearing that the health facilities had already issued more than 20,000 fake test reports. 

There is a massive market for such certificates among migrant workers from Bangladesh eager to return to work overseas. Employers in most countries require a medical clearance certificate for employees to be allowed to return to work.

The issue first came to light on June 24 when law enforcement officials arrested five people, including Ariful Chowdhury, chief executive of JKG Healthcare, a private facility approved by the government to collect COVID-19 samples from kiosks set up at various places in Dhaka and Narayanganj. 

Later, on July 12, the police also arrested JKG Chief Chairwoman Dr. Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, who was serving at a government hospital. 

Three days later, on July 15, the RAB made another high-profile arrest by detaining Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Hospital — a private health facility designated by the government for COVID-19 testing — over allegations of issuing fake certificates and cheating people to get treated.

SMC officials deny the allegations, adding that they only conducted the COVID-19 tests for admitted patients with the support of two other government-authorized labs. 

“We have conducted tests on around 40 samples, and all of these patients were admitted here with COVID-19-positive reports,” Dr. Monsur Ali, director of SMC, told Arab News. 

SMC’s permits were subsequently revoked on July 12, with Ali saying that the hospital had applied for license renewal and that the “process was underway.” 

Meanwhile, the RAB said it would continue with its investigations into SMC and other health facilities to ascertain how many more fake certificates had been issued.

“Considering the troubles of the patients and the employment of more than a hundred doctors, nurses and medical staffers, we didn’t close the operations of the SMC hospital. They were given two weeks to rectify the irregularities and lapses,” Alam said.  

The RAB’s investigation comes in addition to three separate probes being conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against health ministry officials who approved permissions for JKG and Regent to conduct COVID-19 tests and treatment.

“A team from the ACC visited the directorate-general of health services on Sunday to collect the relevant documents with the aim of determining their role in the COVID-19 treatment scandal. The director-general couldn’t provide all the documents instantly and promised to deliver them to us on Monday. Once we receive the documents, they will be scanned by our officials,” Dilwar Bakht, secretary of the ACC, told Arab News.  

“If needed, we will summon anyone irrespective of rank and profile. The investigation process may take a little time as we want to file a charge sheet with much evidence,” he added.

As of Monday, Bangladesh had recorded a total of 207,453 infections, while 2,668 had died from the disease.

Topics: Bangladesh COVID-19

Related

Special
World
Health workers in Bangladesh charged with selling fake COVID-19 certificates
Special photos
World
Bangladeshi Nobel laureate says COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests

What We Are Reading Today: The Strength in Numbers

