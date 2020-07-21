You are here

Oman to implement night curfew, travel bans for Eid period to stem coronavirus

Shops and public spaces will be closed during the curfew hours. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 July 2020
Reuters

Oman to implement night curfew, travel bans for Eid period to stem coronavirus

  • The Gulf state will also implement a daily 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew
  • Oman recorded 1,458 new case of infection on Tuesday and 11 deaths
Updated 21 July 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman will ban travel between all its governorates from July 25 to Aug. 8, a period that includes a Muslim holiday, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Tuesday.
A statement from the Health Ministry described the measure as a “total lockdown” of all governorates.
The Gulf state will also implement a daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the period, which includes the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday period. Shops and public spaces will be closed during the hours of curfew.
Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, recorded 1,458 new case of infection on Tuesday and 11 deaths, taking the total tally to 69,887 cases and 337 deaths.
Oman introduced lockdowns in March in some regions such as Muscat, Dhofar, Duqm and some tourist towns. Since April, it has gradually allowed commercial centers to reopen and lifted the lockdown in the Muscat region, which includes the capital.
Air and land borders have been closed, except for repatriation. Last week, the government said it would start allowing citizens fly abroad after applying for permission.
In Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Oman and five other Gulf Arab states, the biggest nation Saudi Arabia has the highest number of confirmed infections. Together the group has recorded more than 582,000 cases and more than 3,880 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus

German woman kidnapped in Baghdad: security source

Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

German woman kidnapped in Baghdad: security source

  • Hella Mewis ran arts programs at the Iraqi art collective Tarkib
  • Source says police officers at the local station witnessed the kidnapping but did not intervene
Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

BAGHDAD: A German national was kidnapped late Monday outside her office in central Baghdad, a security source and a friend told AFP.
Hella Mewis, a who ran arts programs at the Iraqi art collective Tarkib, had left her office and was “riding her bicycle when two cars, one of them a white pickup truck (of the type) used by some security forces, were seen kidnapping her,” the security source said.
Police officers at the local station witnessed the kidnapping but did not intervene, the source added.
Mewis’s phone was unreachable on Monday and the German embassy in Baghdad had no immediate comment.
A friend of the German national told AFP she had been worried following the killing of Hisham Al-Hashemi, an Iraqi scholar who had been supportive of anti-government protests last year.
“I spoke to her (Mewis) last week and she was really involved in the protests too, so she was nervous after the assassination,” said the friend, Dhikra Sarsam.
Widespread demonstrations erupted in Baghdad and Iraq’s Shiite-majority south last year, railing against a government seen as corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran.
Around 550 people died in protest-related violence, including two dozen activists who were shot dead by unidentified men, usually on motorcycles.
Dozens more were kidnapped, some of whom were later released near their homes. The whereabouts of others remain unknown.
Amnesty International has slammed the incidents as “a growing lethal campaign of harassment, intimidation, abductions and deliberate killings of activists and protesters.”
This year has seen a worrying spike in abductions of foreigners, who had not been targeted in several years.
On New Year’s Eve, two French freelance journalists were taken hostage for 36 hours and three French NGO workers were held for two months.
In both cases, neither the kidnappers nor the conditions of their releases were revealed.

Topics: Iraq Germany kidnap

