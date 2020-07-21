You are here

  • Home
  • Khamenei threatens US with ‘reciprocal blow’ over Soleimani strike

Khamenei threatens US with ‘reciprocal blow’ over Soleimani strike

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tore into the US with loaded rhetoric on Tuesday. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5hrfx

Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

Khamenei threatens US with ‘reciprocal blow’ over Soleimani strike

  • American presence in any country causes corruption, the ayatollah said
  • Iran “will never forget" the US killing of Suleimani, he added
Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader told Iraq’s visiting premier on Tuesday that Tehran will not interfere in Baghdad’s relations with Washington, but warned that the US presence next door to the Islamic republic was a cause of insecurity.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi of Iraq met Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Iranian capital during his first trip abroad since taking office.
“Iran will not interfere in Iraq’s relations with America but expects Iraqi friends to know America and realize that their presence in any country causes corruption, ruin and destruction,” the Iranian leader said, according to his official website.
“The Islamic republic expects... (the Iraqi) parliament’s decision to expel the Americans to be adhered to since their presence is a cause of insecurity.”
Khamenei pointed to the US killing of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani in a January drone strike in Baghdad, after which parliament voted to expel US troops.
“They killed your guest in your house and blatantly confessed to it.”
Iran “will never forget this and will certainly deal a reciprocal blow to the Americans,” Khamenei said.
Iran retaliated for Soleimani’s death days after by firing a volley of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq, but US President Donald Trump opted against responding militarily.
While the attack on the western Iraqi base of Ain Al-Asad left no US soldiers dead, dozens suffered brain trauma.
According to Khamenei, Iran was opposed to “whatever may weaken the Iraqi government” in contrast to the US, which he said did not want “an independent, strong Iraqi government elected by popular vote.”
Kadhemi had been scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia as his first trip abroad, then quickly follow it up with a trip to Tehran.
The Saudi leg was postponed after King Salman was hospitalized on Monday.
Kadhemi rose to the premiership in May after serving as head of Iraq’s National Intelligence Service for nearly four years.
He formed close ties to Tehran, Washington and Riyadh during that time, prompting speculation he could serve as a rare mediator between the capitals.
His trip to Tehran comes after he received Iran’s top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baghdad on Sunday.
Relations between the two countries were not always close — they fought a bloody war from 1980 to 1988.
Tehran’s influence in Baghdad grew after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq toppled the government of Saddam Hussein.
Iran now has significant leverage over many of Iraq’s Shiite political groups.
Iraq’s delegation includes the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, health and planning, as well as Kadhemi’s national security adviser, some of whom also met their Iranian counterparts.
Kadhemi also held talks with President Hassan Rouhani to discuss closer trade ties, fighting the novel coronavirus and efforts to ensure regional stability, state television said.
 

Topics: Iran US Iraq Khamenei

Related

Special
World
Iranian deputy FM draws flak for Kabul critique in migrants’ drowning incident 
World
US court upholds Turkish banker’s conviction in Iran case

‘Martyr of duty’: Young doctor’s coronavirus death shocks Lebanon

Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

‘Martyr of duty’: Young doctor’s coronavirus death shocks Lebanon

  • Infections in Lebanon have increased steadily over the past two weeks
Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese health workers who have died from COVID-19 will be recognized as “martyrs of duty” following a Cabinet decision on Tuesday.

A young doctor, Louay Ismail, who died from the virus, was described as a martyr by President Michel Aoun, who said the medic lost his life “while fulfilling his humanitarian duty.”

Ismail was the first Lebanese doctor to die from the disease. His death alarmed the country because of his young age. However, dozens of other doctors, nurses and paramedics, infected in hospitals or while transporting patients, fully recovered.

The young doctor worked at Tyre’s Lebanese Italian Hospital. He showed symptoms of COVID-19 two weeks ago and was tested three times while in a seven-day quarantine. His tests came back negative, but he was transferred to hospital after suffering from severe pneumonia, which caused his death.

Infections in Lebanon have increased steadily over the past two weeks following the reopening of the country’s airport for commercial flights.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced a new decision to “quarantine expatriates coming from countries that do not have PCR testss in hotels at their own expense for 48 hours.”

“We will not lock down the country again because of the economic situation, but those who do not wear face masks will be fined 50,000 Lebanese pounds,” he said.

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces relaunched its health awareness campaign through social media. It said: “The threat of the virus is present and increasing — 486 cases were recorded in the past seven days. We should not underestimate it. You should abide by the preventive measures everywhere. Keep a safe distance and wear face masks because we can all get infected.”

Dr. Bayan Abi Hanna, a pulmonologist, said: “In Lebanon, we are in the local spread phase of the virus, but it remains limited and we need to strictly implement the preventive measures.” Abi Hanna has been treating patients at Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, the only facility authorized to treat the disease since the country’s first case was recorded on Feb. 21.

“Most of the people admitted to the hospital underestimated the situation, which is critical. We recorded five deaths last week and the death of the doctor who died despite his young age. We should not underestimate the disease because it is not a joke,” he said.

“Expatriates who did not quarantine before receiving the results of their tests contributed to the spread of the virus, but there are many cases caused by contact and a lack of proper handwashing,” he added.

“Officials appearing on television without a face mask should be held accountable more than anyone else,” Abi Hanna said.

According to the Health Ministry’s daily report, the total number of cases exceeded 2,800, with 40 deaths.

Actor Wajih Sakr appeared on television to announce that he and his mother had contracted the coronavirus. “I underestimated the situation and got infected. We should not be ashamed to declare it,” he said while crying.

The municipality of Hermel in northern Bekaa recorded the first infection in the region and ordered all institutions, departments, restaurants, cafes and shops to close for three days.

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Young doctor dies of coronavirus in first for Lebanon
Special graphic
Middle-East
Lebanon confirms first coronavirus case as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Latest updates

No specific date for the resumption of international flight in Saudi Arabia: aviation authority
‘Martyr of duty’: Young doctor’s coronavirus death shocks Lebanon
Iranian president calls Iraqi premier’s visit ‘turning point’
Philippine prisoner deaths spark call for probe
What We Are Reading Today: Electoral Violence, Corruption, and Political Order by Sarah Birch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.