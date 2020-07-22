RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 44 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,331 new confirmed cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 159 were recorded in Hufof, 145 in Taif, 136 in Riyadh and 115 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 210,398 after 3,139 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,601 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
COVID-19 claims 44 more lives in Saudi Arabia
https://arab.news/nw74n
COVID-19 claims 44 more lives in Saudi Arabia
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 210,398
- A total of 2,601 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 44 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,331 new confirmed cases of the disease on Wednesday.