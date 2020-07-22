You are here

  • Home
  • Greek navy on ‘heightened readiness’ over Turkish activities: official

Greek navy on ‘heightened readiness’ over Turkish activities: official

Greek Coast Guard vessel "Gavdos" is moored following a night patrol, at the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxz9p

Updated 3 sec ago
AFP

Greek navy on ‘heightened readiness’ over Turkish activities: official

  • Greece formally protested to Ankara after it said Turkish drilling ship would conduct explorations in Aegean
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greece's navy has deployed ships in the Aegean in "heightened readiness" over Turkish energy exploration activities, a navy source said Wednesday.
The move came after the Greek foreign ministry on Tuesday formally protested to Ankara following the announcement that a Turkish drilling ship would conduct explorations in the sea area south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean.
"Navy units have been deployed since yesterday in the south and southeastern Aegean," the source told AFP, declining to give further detail.
Athens had said Turkish surveys in a section of the Greek continental shelf constituted an escalation of the tension in the region where the two countries dispute maritime rights.
"We call on Turkey to immediately cease its illegal activities, which violate our sovereign rights and undermine peace and security in the region," the Greek foreign ministry said.

Topics: Greece Navy Turkey

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia signs energy, sports agreements with Iraq
Special
Middle-East
Turkey faces rise in brain drain over political and economic concerns

Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’

Updated 48 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’

  • Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week
  • “I no longer fear them and I’m ready to fight them again,” she said
Updated 48 min 34 sec ago
AFP

GHAZNI: An Afghan girl who shot dead two Taliban fighters after they gunned down her parents said Wednesday she was ready to confront any other insurgents who might try to attack her.
Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week in a village in the Taywara district of the central province of Ghor.
“I no longer fear them and I’m ready to fight them again,” Gul told AFP by telephone from a relative’s home.
It was about midnight when the Taliban arrived, Gul said, recounting the events of that night.
She was asleep in her room with her 12-year-old brother when she heard the sound of men pushing at the door of their home.
“My mother ran to stop them but by then they had already broken the door,” Gul said.
“They took my father and mother outside and shot them several times. I was terrified.”
But moments later, “anger took over,” she said.
“I picked up the gun we had at home, went to the door and shot them.”
Gul said her brother helped when one of the insurgents, who appeared to be the group’s leader, tried to return fire.
“My brother took the gun from me and hit (shot) him. The fighter ran away injured, only to return later,” Gul said.
By then, several villagers and pro-government militiamen had arrived at the house. The Taliban eventually fled following a lengthy firefight.
Officials said the Taliban had come to kill Gul’s father, who was the village chief, because he supported the government.
The insurgents regularly kill villagers they suspect of being informers for the government or security forces.
Taywara district, where Gul’s village is located, is a remote area with sporadic communication and the scene of near-daily clashes between government forces and the Taliban.
Gul said her father had taught her how to shoot an AK-47 assault rifle.
“I am proud I killed my parents’ murderers,” she said.
“I killed them because they killed my parents, and also because I knew they would come for me and my little brother.”
Gul regrets she was unable to say goodbye to her mother and father.
“After I killed the two Taliban, I went to talk to my parents, but they were not breathing,” she said.
“I feel sad, I could not talk to them one last time.”
Afghans have flooded social media to praise Gul, and a photo of her wearing a headscarf and holding an AK-47 has been shared widely.
Hundreds of people have called on the government to protect Gul and her family.
“I demand that the president help transfer her to a safe place as her and her family’s security is at risk,” prominent women’s rights activist and former lawmaker Fawzia Koofi wrote on Facebook.
President Ashraf Ghani also praised Gul for “defending her family against a ruthless enemy,” his spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told AFP.
A Taliban spokesman has confirmed an operation took place in the area of the attack, but denied any of the group’s fighters had been killed by a woman.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

World
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered

Latest updates

Turkey ramps up Iranian dissident extraditions 
Banksy art to materialise in Vienna with a little Saudi help
Egypt extends operating hours of cafes, restaurants until midnight from July 26 -statement
Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’
Marbella feels economic pinch due to slump in Arab tourists, investors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.