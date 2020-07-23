You are here

Islamic scholars discuss post-pandemic jurisprudence

Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and other religious leaders take part in an online conference titled ‘Emergency Fiqh: Features of the Post-Corona Pandemic Fiqh,’ to study ways to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (SPA)
The Muslim World League, in cooperation with the Emirates Fatwa Council, organized the international virtual conference titled “Emergency Fiqh: Features of the Post-Corona Pandemic Fiqh.”
The participants praised the rational decisions taken by Saudi Arabia in the wake of the pandemic such as suspension of Umrah, regular prayers in mosques, and scaling down Hajj this year to help check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
They were of the view that all these preventive measures were compatible with the Shariah.
The religious leaders from the Muslim world recommended the formation of a committee to prepare the outcomes of the conference and form an action plan based on those insights.
They stressed the need to activate the role of juristic councils to help cope with pandemics.
The participants called on preachers, prayer leaders, and intellectuals to play their role in raising awareness among the masses and help promote a universal humanistic civilizational discourse.
The participants will study the issues affected by the pandemic and come up with jurisprudence to achieve their desired goals, taking into consideration the current situation and the Shariah, given the possibility the pandemic will persist for a long time and have an intensified impact in many fields. The sessions will conclude by discussing the efforts exerted by Muslim countries to deal with the pandemic.
The conference also discussed the dangers posed by hate speech and how some elements try to misguide people.

